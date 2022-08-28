123 Miles cancels tickets and customers complain on social media

Travel platform customers 123 Miles have been posting complaints on social media about problems such as cancellation of tripslack of service or non-issuance of airline ticketsmainly in purchases of promotional flights.

One such case is that of the architect Yanka Oliveira, 26 years old. She says that, in April of this year, she spent around R$550 buying promotional tickets from the city of Christmas for the Rio de Janeiro. Since then, she has not been able to issue her boarding passes.

In a statement, the company claims that a technical problem hindered the sending of travel confirmations. Photograph: Roberto Casimiro / Estadão

According to the 123 Miles rules tab, there is a notice that a form to fill in the passengers’ personal information will be sent within 20 days after the purchase and that it is the consumer’s responsibility to contact the company to request a new shipment. , if you do not receive the document within the stipulated period. The regulation also explains that tickets will only be issued with the passenger data correctly filled in, in the link of the form sent via email, at least 60 days in advance of the requested date for the flight. Failure to fill in the order in time implies the cancellation of the order, says the company.

According to the architect’s account, the form never reached her email and that, when she contacted the company, still within the stipulated period, she did not have a response to solve her problem. “On the first contact attempt, which was on a Friday, I had no response. I went on social media to search and saw numerous comments from people who were experiencing the same problem and who had their orders cancelled. I was desperate because I’m going to Rock in Rio and I already have a ticket and accommodation,” explains Yanka.

Complaints have not been limited to social media. At the Complain here, complaints registration portal, other reports similar to Yanka’s were published and received no response from the company. In the last 20 hours alone, 123 Miles received more than 200 complaints for lack of service, problems with refunds, failure to submit forms, among others.

In a statement, the company acknowledged that there was an internal error in the procedure for sending the form to be filled out and that this led some customers to receive information that the trips would be cancelled.

In the statement, the company regretted what happened and informed that it will give priority to serving these customers – who will have tickets issued. But he stressed that he did not deliberately cancel any package.

In order not to lose out, Yanka Oliveira decided to file a lawsuit. “I filed a lawsuit on August 15th and it is ongoing. I have been anguished with this problem for over a month, because if I buy a ticket now, it will be a huge loss for me”.

According to the legal director of the Institute of Consumer and Taxpayer Defense, Renata Abalem, customers who are proven to be harmed by the company can be compensated, even after the problem has been resolved. “Failure to provide services generates the duty to indemnify, so that these consumers, even if they are compensated, or have air tickets issued in their favor, can legally claim compensation for the stress with the situation”, he says.