1st in history to compete without makeup

A finalist in the Miss England pageant has become the first in history to compete without wearing makeup in nearly a century of competition. Melisa Raouf, 20, passed the semifinals last Monday (22) and advances to the final, which will take place in October.

A political science university student from south London, England, the young woman commented on the historic feat. “It means a lot to me as I feel that a lot of girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” Melisa told Britain’s Independent newspaper.

The young woman even gave a message to girls who feel pressured to wear makeup. “If someone is happy in their own skin, we shouldn’t be forced to cover our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes each individual unique,” she added.

Although she started wearing makeup at an early age, Melisa decided to stop using the products during the beauty competition because she felt good about herself. “I never felt like I met the standards of beauty. I recently accepted that I’m beautiful in my own skin, so I decided to compete without makeup,” she said.

In 2019, Miss England began asking for pictures of women without makeup to decide who would be part of the contest. Event organizer Angie Beasley commented on the young college student’s decision.

“It’s a very brave thing to do when everyone is wearing makeup, but it’s sending an important message to young women,” she told CNN.

According to Angie, Melisa plans to come clean again in the final of the competition in October. “We wish her the best of luck at Miss England, it’s a very brave thing to do when everyone is wearing makeup, but she is sending an important message to young women,” added the event organizer.