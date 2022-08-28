3 things that lead Caixa Tem to REFUSE your loan application

Caixa Econômica Federal recently launched a new credit program that mainly serves people who are MEI, that is, micro-entrepreneurs. The program is called SIM Digital. Although it really facilitates loans for individuals and companies, there are ways that this contracting goes very wrong.

To let you know before you go any further, we’re going to cover the three main reasons that may lead Caixa not to approve your loan application. Keep an eye out for tips to be more successful with your request.

Not having gone through the automatic analysis performed by the application

We need to remember the importance of evaluating applicant data. O box has does this work automatically, so it is essential to make sure that the information provided is all correct.

If something is wrong and causes inconsistency, you will be denied the loan right away. The good side is that it is always possible to make a cadastral update, so if something is changed, it is possible to simply correct it. In this case, the deadline is ten days for approval. The important points for the release of credit from Caixa are:

User registration information;

Credit history;

Monthly income.

Having debts above BRL 3 thousand since January 2022

Debts are always a problem when taking out any type of credit. There is a rule established by Ordinance MP n° 660 that says that those who have accounts above R$ 3 thousand cannot take out loans.

“Individuals or Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) who have credit operations in banks with a total sum of more than R$3 thousand are not eligible for contracting the credit”, it is informed.

please note that financing home ownership does not count as a debt nor is it negative, as long as the debt is below this amount, the person is free to apply for the credit in question.

Not fitting into the YES proposal as an entrepreneur

This last part of the list is very important, because we have to remember that the Digital SIM proposal is encourage popular entrepreneurship and help in the formalization of small businesses. With that in mind, the credit released by Caixa is not to be used to pay bills or anything for personal use.

What Caixa really wants is that individuals who have a business or want to start something can make the necessary investment, buying inputs, work equipment, furniture and everything that can help with the micro-enterprise. Before trying to hire, it is important to remember that interest rates range from 1.95% to 1.99% per month when it comes to Digital SIM, while they are 3.99% for traditional Caixa Tem credit.