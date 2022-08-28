5 foods to increase satiety

We can’t always eat often, but our body needs energy constantly. Therefore, it is important to know what are the foods to increase satiety. This strategy is also valid for those who want to lose a few pounds, as it reduces the desire to eat. Check out the article we prepared for you to better understand the subject.

Satiety – How to increase

There are very important food components to increase satiety, they are: Fibers, proteins and fats. Fibers are not absorbed by our bodies, instead they are fermented by gut bacteria and delay the speed at which food passes from the stomach into the intestines.

The mechanism related to proteins is because these nutrients are the ones that most require energy expenditure to be broken down by the body and absorbed. This process takes time, so it also increases satiety time. Fats, in turn, are the most caloric foods in the diet. Usually fatty foods are “heavier”, right? For this reason, they also take time to be fully absorbed and reduce the speed at which hunger returns.

Foods to increase satiety

Now that you understand the mechanisms related to satiety, see what foods to include in your eating routine to stay full longer.

Oat

Oatmeal is rich in fiber, so it increases satiety. This food is an excellent option to make combinations in snacks. For example, you can eat oatmeal with yogurt, in smoothies, in pancakes or on top of fruit.

Avocado

Avocado increases satiety for two reasons, first because it is a food that is a source of good fats and second because it has a high amount of fiber. You should preferably consume this food in natura, but you can also make smoothies, guacamole or other preparations.

oilseeds

Nuts are sources of selenium, good fats and fiber. As they are small and very caloric, they should be consumed in moderation. The most famous and easy to find options are: Cashew nuts, Brazil nuts, peanuts and almonds.

Egg

The egg was considered a villain for a long time, when there was the myth that the cholesterol contained in it was bad for health, but today that has fallen apart. Eggs are a source of fat and protein, so they’re great for increasing satiety, as well as being a super versatile food.

Milk

Milk is a source of protein and fat, except in the skimmed version, where the fat is removed. You can use it in powder, over fruit, or liquid, in vitamins and similar preparations such as smoothies.