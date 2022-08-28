7 Magnificent Movies On Netflix That Will Make Your Sunday Perfect

Saeed Adyani / Netflix
Sunday is not a day for complications. It’s not a day to worry about major world crises, the current political situation in the country, problems at work, college, master’s, or whatever. Sunday is the day to pretend you live in a perfect world and relax your head. Cherish what is most precious: yourself. It’s a day to gather the family in the living room and put on a movie that will make everyone have fun and laugh together. Therefore, Revista Bula brought the ideal selection to see on Sunday with the most dear people. Highlights for “Como Seria Se…?”, from 2022, by Wanuri Kahiu; “Family Vacation”, 2022, by John Hamburg; and 2022’s “The Adam Project” by Shawn Levy. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.
On the Way to Summer (2022), Sofia Alvarez
Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, who is always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.
Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure (2022), Richard Linklater
Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure tells the story of the first moon landing, in 1969, through two interconnected perspectives: on the one hand, the triumphant moment of the landing as seen by the astronaut and the mission control team; on the other, the event filtered through the eyes of a child who cultivates his own intergalactic dreams in the city of Houston, Texas. Inspired by the life of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater, Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure is a portrait of life in 1960s America, a major social critique and an otherworldly adventure.
How would it be if…? (2022), Wanuri Kahiu
Right before graduating from college, Natalie is torn between two parallel realities: in the first, she becomes pregnant and continues to live in her hometown. In the second, she moves to Los Angeles. But one thing is certain: in both realities, Natalie lives remarkable loves, pursues success as an artist and goes on a journey to discover who she really is.
Continuing Love (2022), Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
Cassie is a young independent and feminist, who works as a waitress and tries to take off with her rock band. Meanwhile, she suffers from type 1 diabetes and cannot afford to treat herself and buy her weekly insulin. She meets Marine Luke, who is just days away from leaving for a mission in Iraq. Luke has a troubled past and owes a drug dealer money. Despite their political differences, they reach an agreement to marry, as soldiers’ wives have access to health insurance and Marines receive a financial benefit. The day after the ceremony, Luke leaves for war. After two months, he is seriously injured in the leg and has to return. Both will need to live together as husband and wife, although their personalities and ideals are opposites.
From Family Vacation (2022), John Hamburg
Sonny is a completely devoted father who spends all his time at home taking care of his children. When his best friend Huck invites him to his 44th birthday party, Sonny is encouraged by his wife to go and that he needs to take some time for himself. But Sonny has no idea of the craziness that awaits him when he boards the party bus with Huck and his friends.
In the Symphony of the Heart (2022), Soner Caner
God created human beings and, realizing that they were unhappy, sent the domis, a tribe of gypsy nomads with various talents. Pyroz is one of them. He plays the violin and travels through villages with his brothers playing at weddings and funerals. Piroz falls in love with Sümbül, the bride at the wedding he is playing at. Sümbül also falls in love with Piroz instantly. They sing the exact same song, which they believed to be the only ones they knew. The marriage ends with a tragic quarrel between the two families. Sümbül is now an unwanted bride who needs to be sacrificed. Piroz joins the fight to save his beloved, and his tribe becomes his biggest support. Piroz kidnaps and takes Sümbül to his nomadic village. Sümbül’s family does not accept the situation and goes after her armed.
The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy
Adam Reed is a 13-year-old boy who lost his father a year ago. One day, he finds an injured pilot hiding in his house’s garage. This mysterious man is Adam himself many years older, who has gone back in time to undertake a secret mission. Together, they must embark on an adventure into the past to save their father. However, there’s a problem: the two Adams don’t get along at all.
A Nest for Two (2021), Theodore Melfi
Lilly and Jack Maynard are having a hard time after suffering a huge loss. Jack has to face the family’s problems alone, while Lilly deals with her guilt. Lilly’s difficulties get even worse when a little bird, which has made a nest in her backyard, starts harassing and attacking her. Comically obsessed with getting rid of the bird, Lilly seeks help from Larry, a quirky psychologist turned veterinarian. It will help you to explore, recognize and face your own issues.