7 Magnificent Movies On Netflix That Will Make Your Sunday Perfect

In the Symphony of the Heart (2022), Soner Caner

Disclosure / Netflix

God created human beings and, realizing that they were unhappy, sent the domis, a tribe of gypsy nomads with various talents. Pyroz is one of them. He plays the violin and travels through villages with his brothers playing at weddings and funerals. Piroz falls in love with Sümbül, the bride at the wedding he is playing at. Sümbül also falls in love with Piroz instantly. They sing the exact same song, which they believed to be the only ones they knew. The marriage ends with a tragic quarrel between the two families. Sümbül is now an unwanted bride who needs to be sacrificed. Piroz joins the fight to save his beloved, and his tribe becomes his biggest support. Piroz kidnaps and takes Sümbül to his nomadic village. Sümbül’s family does not accept the situation and goes after her armed.