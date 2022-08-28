7 movies that entered the Netflix catalog in August and are worth every second of your time

Parish Lewis / Netflix
For those who think that the month of August is all sadness, disappointment and heartbreak, Revista Bula has prepared a list of good films that entered the Netflix catalog throughout the month. Action, drama, romance, war, suspense… the list will certainly cover all tastes and make you “lose” a few hours in front of television. Highlights for the Korean “Carter” (2022), by Byung-gil Jung; the Indian “In the Symphony of the Heart” (2022), by Soner Caner; the American “Ted Bundy: The Final Confession” (2021), by Amber Sealey; and the British “1917” (2019), by Sam Mendes. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.
Carter (2022), Byung-gil Jung
A pandemic originating in the Korean Demilitarized Zone is ravaging the United States and North Korea. Two months later, Carter wakes up with no memory, with a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb inside his mouth, and taking orders from a strange voice. The bomb could be detonated at any time unless he rescues the girl who is the only antidote to the virus. But for that, he will have to face the CIA and a coup in North Korea.
How would it be if…? (2022), Wanuri Kahiu
Right before graduating from college, Natalie is torn between two parallel realities: in the first, she becomes pregnant and continues to live in her hometown. In the second, she moves to Los Angeles. But one thing is certain: in both realities, Natalie lives remarkable loves, pursues success as an artist and goes on a journey to discover who she really is.
Double Journey (2022), JJ Perry
Jamie Foxx plays a working father who wants to give his daughter a good life. The pool cleaning job in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.
In the Symphony of the Heart (2022), Soner Caner
God created human beings and, realizing that they were unhappy, sent the domis, a tribe of gypsy nomads with various talents. Pyroz is one of them. He plays the violin and travels through villages with his brothers playing at weddings and funerals. Piroz falls in love with Sümbül, the bride at the wedding he is playing at. Sümbül also falls in love with Piroz instantly. They sing the exact same song, which they believed to be the only ones they knew. The marriage ends with a tragic quarrel between the two families. Sümbül is now an unwanted bride who needs to be sacrificed. Piroz joins the fight to save his beloved, and his tribe becomes his biggest support. Piroz kidnaps and takes Sümbül to his nomadic village. Sümbül’s family does not accept the situation and goes after her armed.
Ted Bundy: The Final Confession (2021), Amber Sealey
In 1980, FBI agent Bill Hagmaier is assigned to interview convicted serial killer Ted Bundy in an attempt to collect psychological data. Bill must be convincing enough for the killer to trust him. In the years leading up to Bundy’s execution, and over the course of spaced out interviews, the two develop a strange bond in which Bill must judge Bundy’s sanity.
1917 (2019), Sam Mendes
During World War I in 1917, two soldiers from England, Schofield and Blake, are assigned to deliver an urgent message to a nearby battalion. In their effort to save 1,600 lives, they must cross enemy territory.
Extraordinary (2017), Stephen Chbosky
Auggie Pullmann will start fifth grade and for the first time will go to school and socialize with other classmates. Before, he was educated at home by his mother, Isabel. In addition to worrying about how much more advanced the other kids are in teaching, Auggie was born with a genetic abnormality that made his face very different from the average one. He’s had over 20 surgeries and can now hear and speak like any other child, but physically he doesn’t fit in. Unable to wear his astronaut helmet to school, Auggie and his family will face major challenges with this new move.