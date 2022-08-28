Accused of promoting herself with the death of her son, MC Kevin’s mother breaks the silence and rebuts criticism: “Tired of so many lies”

the mother of MC Kevin, Valkyrie Birth, made an outburst this weekend on social media to criticize some people who accuse her of promoting herself with the singer’s death. She spoke about the pain of losing her son and how offended she is to receive this kind of accusation. The musician died in May 2021, when he fell from a balcony of a hotel in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Tired of the accusations, Valkyrie recorded a video and said that his son is greatly missed: “I’m going to say something, I have to say it. Only God knows, I suffer every day. I cry every day. And I sleep every day. My son knows what I’m going through. who don’t know. Nobody knows what I’m going through, what it’s like to lose a child like I lost”, he said.

The singer’s mother was the target of criticism on social media, especially after participating in an event in honor of the singer. The celebration included the launch of a clothing brand. She stressed that she always supported her son and that she would not promote herself with his death: “You are creating fakes to keep talking about what you don’t know. I know what I suffer, cry and what I don’t sleep. Lose someone in your family who you like to know what I feel. I’ve always supported my son. Now, I feel pain, pain, pain”.

Valkyrie deleted the video hours after posting. Soon after, she posted a new video saying that everything is fine and thanked the support of some followers: “Thanks for the love, everything is fine, it was just a rant. I’m tired of so many lies. , he concluded.