Actor mourns friend’s death in car accident

The child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, who played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), gave an interview to “Fantástico” to talk about the hit-and-run he suffered, last Tuesday (23), alongside his friend , Eduardo, in the condominium he lives in São Paulo.

In the excerpt of the conversation released by the carioca station, which airs this Sunday night (28), the young artist did not hide his sadness at the death of his friend – who could not resist the injuries of the car accident.

I considered him like a brother. Will miss you.

Gustavo Corasini

The full interview of the child actor to “Fantástico” will air on Sunday (28), starting at 8:30 pm (GMT), on TV Globo.

The accident

Last Tuesday (23), Gustavo Corasini and his friend Eduardo decorated the street of the condominium where they live with their family, in São Paulo, for the World Cup. After hearing the scream of a bricklayer in the neighboring house, they ran to the place to understand what had happened.

However, the boys ended up being run over by the neighbor who removed the car to release the ambulance entrance to provide care to the professional. Young Eduardo could not resist his injuries, while Gustavo was hospitalized and underwent surgery due to fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis.

Gustavo Corasini remains hospitalized, showing small improvements daily, but he still doesn’t have a date for his medical discharge. Yesterday, Fernanda Corasini, the artist’s mother, released on the actor’s social networks a statement that he had removed the probe to pee alone and had returned to being able to feed.

“Good news. Gustavo removed the probe, managed to pee, ate fruit and drank a little water. Thank God he’s more confident. I’ve been reading the messages to him and he’s very happy with every demonstration of affection. Soon we’ll be 100%” , she informed.

Psychological treatment

During recovery from injuries, Gustavo Corasini is undergoing psychological treatment for being “very shaken” by the death of his friend Eduardo.

“Gustavo received a visit from the psychologist. The doctor, at that first moment, talked a little with him, but he is still very sad and closed himself off to the conversation. We will work with her to take care of his psychological part, which is very shaken”, disclosed the actor’s family, on their social networks.

“The accident was horrible and he witnessed the whole situation of the serious condition that his friend was in. In addition to the loss, they are certainly disturbing scenes that do not leave his thoughts. I ask you to continue praying that his joy and brightness in his eyes return” , ended the publication.

Reunion with friend’s mother

This Saturday (27), Gustavo Corasini met Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, a friend with whom he was at the time of the accident and who did not survive. According to a statement posted on the actor’s Instagram, the meeting was emotional.

The artist pledged to support Márcia and her other three children, Eduardo’s brothers. “Gustavo is recovering well. Today he was visited by Márcia, Eduardo’s mother. It was a very emotional meeting for both of them and he told her that he will now be Vitor’s brother, Gustavo and Fernanda. He will help take care of them. He said that we will be able to fulfill Eduardo’s dream, which was to give his mother a house”, informed the artist’s family.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in the first phase of the soap opera “Pantanal”, but he has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” ( Record TV).