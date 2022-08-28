After separation surgery, conjoined twin struggles to undergo treatment in Paraguay – Revista Crescer

+



Maria has only 3 years to live, however, she is already facing a tough battle to survive. She and her sister were born joined at the abdomen, that is, they are Siamese twins. After the separation surgery, Maria had several complications and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and heart failure. Her family is currently seeking treatment in Paraguay to improve the little girl’s neurological function.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Daisy Viana de Sá Prado, mother of Twins, went through a difficult journey to fulfill the dream of motherhood. Before becoming pregnant, she was diagnosed with a benign tumor in the right ovary. A week after the diagnosis, she removed this organ and the right tube. However, doctors warned her that her other ovary also had some cysts, which would need to be removed in the future. At the time, the miner started a treatment with medication to see if her condition improved.

Maria and Milena (Photo: Reproduction Instagram/asgemeasmariacristinaemilena)

After the surgery to remove her right ovary, Daisy tells GROW UP who still had a hospital infection and received the difficult news that she could not have children. However, her life surprised her! She and her husband, 30-year-old Guilherme de Oliveira Prado, discovered that they would be parents not just for one baby, but for two.

It was then that the couple’s struggle began. The two discovered that their girls were conjoined twins and since then they have gone through several doctors before actually reaching a specialist who would accept to monitor the high-risk pregnancy. “Until I found the right doctor, I was between four and five months old,” says Daisy.

During the gestation period, the woman from Minas had complete bed rest and said she would give birth at 32 weeks. Between 27 and 28 weeks, her mother began to feel contractions and had to be hospitalized. The doctors’ intention was to hold the pregnancy longer and give medicine to the babies as they developed. Daisy gave birth with 29 weeks on September 8, 2019 after a very complicated delivery. “The doctor called a doctor who had already given birth to conjoined twins and he came, delivered my baby and talked to me”, recalls the Minas Gerais woman.

Maria undergoes treatment with a team of professionals (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

The surgery

When the girls were born, they went straight to the Intensive Care Center (ICU) and Daisy couldn’t see them. At the time, the doctors’ intention was to perform the separation surgery only after the babies had recovered and gained more weight. However, Maria’s condition ended up getting worse and plans changed. “On the third day of their lives, Maria was very unstable and started pumping a lot of blood to Milena”, explains the mother.

After the separation surgery, little Milena was stable, but her sister was very ill and still spent 40 minutes on the operating table after her sister was released. “She couldn’t adjust well after she separated from her sister,” the mother reported. “When they allowed me to go up, I cried a lot. I didn’t see them stuck together, only when they were separated”, says the miner.

After the operation, the doctors followed the girls’ evolution. The little ones did not get any infections in the intestine, which was what the doctors feared, however, the babies had to face difficult conditions during the period of hospitalization. Milena spent two months in the ICU and developed brain hemorrhage, respiratory and lung problems. Fortunately, over time, Milena was recovering and reacting well to the treatment.

Maria and Milena with their family (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Maria’s situation was quite different. After the surgery, she had kidney failure, a generalized infection and hemorrhage. At first, Daisy says that her daughter did not have a neurological impairment, but the little one had meningitis hospital and was later diagnosed with hydrocephalus. During that time, she underwent 33 surgeries.

After living in the hospital for almost a year, Maria went home. “They said there was nothing else to do. [no hospital] and that it was better for her to stay at home. When she came, I was very happy!”, says her mother. At the time, Maria’s condition was still very serious and she was being treated with a team of professionals, including speech therapists and occupational therapists. Over time, she responded well to the To cover Maria’s costs, the family organized a crowdfunding fund and managed to raise a sum for the little one to undergo treatment with the cannabidiol.

Maria seeks treatment in Paraguay (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

In December of last year, Daisy received another very difficult news, the functioning of her daughter’s heart is very compromised. During all these three years, the woman from Minas has been fighting for her daughter to have all types of treatment available. One of them is for recovery of your brain function with the use of stem cells. For this, the family is raising money to take her daughter for a stem cell treatment in Paraguay.

Despite the challenges, Daisy reinforces that motherhood has made her very happy. “Never give up on your children, don’t let yourself be defeated by the diagnosis and challenges that life offers you today, motherhood has its challenges but we can go through it in a serene way”, she says. “I am very happy to have had the opportunity to be a mother of two special children”, she adds.

