Again! Rony repeats bike and scores for Palmeiras at Maracanã; see from multiple angles | palm trees

He made one more! The striker Rony, from Palmeiras, scored an impressive goal with a bicycle in the game against Fluminense, on Saturday night, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. And it wasn’t his first goal of the season.

+ “I didn’t see Pele, but I see Rony”: the goal memes

See Rony’s goal for Palmeiras!

See the goal from another angle:

Drone image shows Ron’s goal and Weverton’s disbelief in the bid

See it now from multiple angles

See Ron’s bicycle goal from various angles

And now the distance detail:

Broadcast shows that Ron was 14 meters from the goal when scoring on a bicycle

After a lot of trying, a lot of training and admitting that he was obsessed with scoring a goal with a bicycle, Rony scored in a 5-0 rout over Cerro Porteño for Libertadores.

And now he repeated the dose. Dudu crossed from the right, and the attacker amended at first. Great goal.

As soon as the ball went in, the players ran to hug Ron, and goalkeeper Weverton knelt with his hands on his head in disbelief.

Rony celebrates goal against Fluminense

At the celebration, according to reporter Gabriel Moreira, the striker ran towards the Palmeiras bench and told Vitor Castanheira, Abel Ferreira’s assistant:

– I said I was going to make another one!

