Age of Empires IV is free on Steam this weekend

Those interested can take the opportunity to purchase Age of Empires IV for R$ 54.99 on Steam and also on the Microsoft store

Players looking for a real-time strategy title can take the opportunity to try the game for free. Age of Empires IV at Steam in this weekend. the game of Microsoft is the latest version of the franchise and was developed by the studios Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge.

Age of Empires IV was released in October 2021 and brought updated graphics to the franchise. It is a real-time strategy game (RTS) that pits different historical peoples against each other. It has a single player campaign mode, but it can also be played online cooperatively or against other players.

Those interested in testing Age of Empires IV can access his page at Steam and download the game this weekend. For those who wish to buy the title, it is on sale on the platform until the 29th of this month and also on the Microsoft per BRL 54.99. In addition, the game is available in the catalog of PC Game Passallowing subscribers to access the title at no additional cost.

See if Age of Empires IV runs on your PC

Check below the minimum and recommended specifications to run Age of Empires IV on PC and find out if your machine can run the game.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit | Windows 11 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit | Windows 11 64bit

Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Do you intend to play Age of Empires IV this weekend? Share in the comments with your opinion!

