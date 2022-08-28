Aid Brazil and gas voucher: calendar of UPCOMING payments

Caixa Econômica Federal finalized the deposits of the August installment of the Brazil aid It’s from gas ticket. As the first program is monthly and the second bimonthly, the calendars coincide every two months, which happened this month.

In September, Auxílio Brasil alone will be released to around 20.2 million households. The gas voucher returns in October to approximately 5.6 million citizens.

Value of benefits

In July, the federal government edited a proposal to release R$ 41.2 billion for the expansion of social programs and the creation of new aid. The National Congress approved the text, and part of these resources was allocated to the two initiatives.

The Auxílio Brasil increased from R$400 to R$600 per month, while the gas voucher rose from 50% of the average price of a 13 cylinder, to 100% of this reference. Both measures are valid until December this year.

Program rules

The family must be active in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) to receive any of the benefits. The income criteria are a little different, see:

Auxílio Brasil: monthly income of up to BRL 210 per capita, or up to BRL 105 per capita for families with no members under the age of 21, pregnant or breastfeeding.

Vale-gás: monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person (R$ 606) or being part of the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit).

Payday

Benefit payments occur on the same dates, but with the difference that the gas voucher is transferred every two months. The deposits follow the order of the end of the NIS (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiaries. See upcoming calendars:

September

Final NIS 1: Receives September 19;

Final NIS 2: Receives September 20th;

Final NIS 3: Receives September 21;

Final NIS 4: Receives September 22;

Final NIS 5: Receives September 23;

Final NIS 6: Receives September 26;

Final NIS 7: Receives September 27;

Final NIS 8: Receives September 28;

Final NIS 9: Receives September 29;

Final NIS 0: Received on September 30th.

October