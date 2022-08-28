Alceu Valença and Zeca Baleiro perform this Saturday in Brasília

posted on 08/27/2022 06:00



(credit: Disclosure)

Today, Brasília will receive the great singers that cross generations, Alceu Valença and Zeca Baleiro, in the show Celebração, who perform at Arena Mané Garrincha. The gates open at 20:00.

On stage, Alceu Valença promises a trip to the hinterland, with the classic Anunciação, including frevos played in the streets of Olinda, in the parades of the Bloco Maluco Beleza, led by the singer. In addition, it also brings reinterpretations of the icons Luiz Gonzaga and Jackson do Pandeiro, such as Baião, Vem morena and Canto da ema.

In an interview with Correio, the singer was excited to be back in the capital, after the show he performed on June 17, alongside Geraldo Azevedo. “For me, it’s great to be back. I have two songs dedicated to Brasília, because I really like it”, he said. The performance is part of the tour, which toured London, Dublin, Berlin, Zurich, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Porto, as well as other cities in Brazil.

Valença, who has released more than 40 albums, was surprised to find that his songs are reaching a younger audience. “We have on the internet, for example, a person making a post and it becomes a viral phenomenon. Music, nowadays, no longer has that record label and radio story. It was the label that drove everything. more democratized. You can hear a song from Ukraine in any corner of the world”, comments the singer.

From revelry to pop, Valença owns the hits of one of the most successful careers in Brazilian music. Belle de jour, which recently reached the mark of 226 million views on YouTube, Pau horse, Through the streets I walked, Like two animals and Tropicana. He plays alongside Leo Lira (guitar), Tovinho (keyboards), André Julião (accordion), Nando Barreto (bass) and Cássio Cunha (drums).

It is worth remembering that yesterday the singer from Pernambuco launched, on streaming platforms, the symphonic project Valencianas II, in partnership with the Ouro Preto Orchestra, recorded on January 20, 2020 at Casa da Música, in Porto, city of Portugal, conducted by the conductor Rodrigo Toffolo, ten years after Valencianas (2012). A presentation takes place tomorrow at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro.

Then, Zeca Baleiro, from Maranhão, shows his talent in a tour of his own discography, bringing the most outstanding songs from his more than 20-year career, and also promises surprises in the repertoire, which are part of the Zeca Baleiro in Concert show. The singer’s repertoire, which has 12 authorial albums, features the classic songs Flor da Pele, Quase nada and Babylon.

The last time Baleiro was in Brasília was in August 2021, and now he is eager to return to the capital, with more security. “I think things have changed a lot. There was more fear and therefore more precaution, more care and insecurity. Today, although the covid is still around, the atmosphere is different, people are vaccinated and that changes everything. , I always love to play there. I hope to put on a warm show, as always”, he comments.

Even during the pandemic, the singer did several shows in live format, which was very common in this period. However, he claims that nothing equals a show with an audience. “I missed the real contact, the adrenaline that precedes the show, the conversation with the audience, the possibility to improvise… That was all and is sorely missed”, he says.

In the show, Zeca is joined by Tuco Marcondes (guitar) and Rogério Delayon (vocals), close friends with whom he has shared stages and studios for some time.

*Intern under the supervision of Severino Francisco.

