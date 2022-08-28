América-MG vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

América-MG and Atlético-MG face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Independência. The match is valid for the 24th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to access.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes América-MG vs Atlético-MG for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

América-MG is experiencing the best moment in the Brazilian Championship and arrives packed with an unbeaten streak of five games in the dispute. In addition to winning Atlético-GO, Avaí, Juventude and Santos, they drew with Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, in the last round. The results made Coelho jump to the top half of the table and dream of the G-6.

Atletico comes under pressure. Defeated at home by Goiás, in the last round, the team saw members of an organized crowd protesting at the entrance of Cidade do Galo. Striker Eduardo Vargas – expelled in the elimination of Libertadores against Palmeiras – was the main target. The alvinegra team does not gear up in the Brasileirão and needs to react to return to the Libertadores classification zone.

Streaming: Globo (for MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior and Henrique Fernandes; and Premiere, with narration by Eduardo Moreno and comments by PC Vasconcellos and Ricardinho.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Midfielder Benítez and forward Mastriani are doubtful. Same situation as Alê, who was substituted in the last match with thigh pain. In midfield, Matheusinho should assume the role. On the other hand, Mancini will have the return of Danilo Avelar and Raúl Cáceres, who were spared in the last round.

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Cáceres), Maidana, Éder and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martínez (Matheusinho); Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Wellington Paulista (Henrique Almeida)

Who is out: Alê, Benítez and Jori (in the medical department)

hanging: Arthur, Gustavinho, Iago Maidana, Índio Ramirez, Juninho, Lucas Kal, Matheusinho and Rodriguinho

Probable América-MG to face Atlético-MG

Against Coelho, Cuca will be able to repeat the lineup of the team that started the last round against Goiás. The expectation is on the return of Eduardo Vargas among the related. He was fined and excluded from the last two games because of the expulsion against Palmeiras. The absences in the team are defender Igor Rabello and midfielder Otávio, both undergoing treatment in the medical department.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Peacock, Keno and Hulk.

Who is out: Igor Rabello and Otávio (medical department).

hanging: Allan, Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens

Probable Atlético-MG against América-MG

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) Assistant 1: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS)

Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) Assistant 2: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Rafael Traci (SC) Fourth referee: Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG)