América-MG x Atlético-MG: visiting phase and history of Cuca are Galo’s weapons for the classic | athletic-mg

The climate is of unquestionable pressure. Atlético-MG needs to beat América-MG to ease the situation and gain confidence in the search for the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. There are some weapons, in addition to a good presence of the fans at Independência for this Sunday’s classic, at 16 pm (GMT).

Can Hulk and Alan Kardec play together at Atlético?

The first is coach Cuca’s record against Coelho. The Atlético coach won two Campeonato Mineiro titles (2012 and 2021) beating América in the state final. There are 10 classics of Cuca as coach of Galo, with six wins and four draws.

Atlético had a long unbeaten run against rivals alviverde, since 2016. But they fell in the first round defeat, 2-1, when the coach was Turco Mohamed. The game was in Horto, with Galo as home team. In fact, Atlético’s visiting phase is one of the best in the country.

After all, even stagnant in seventh place, Galo has 17 points in 11 matches away from Mineirão, as a visitor. It is an advantage that, before the start of the 24th round of the Brazilian, puts him with the second best team away from home in the competition, only behind Palmeiras.

Atlético beat Coritiba 1-0 on the last trip. It comes from a loss to Goiás at Mineirão, where it has a bad phase (three consecutive defeats in the Brazilian, in addition to giving a draw to Palmeiras in Libertadores). América has been on the rise in straight points, on the other hand. Ademir, former striker for Coelho, and one of Galo’s weapons on the bench, spoke about the duel:

– I think that when you are going to play with an opponent who is in a better moment, we have to be more focused, have more will to win and not belittle their team in any way. No wonder you are living this moment. Respect, but play our game. The strategy that will be passed, that was passed during the week to do the best in the game and leave with a positive result.

The classic will also be another opportunity for forward Hulk to resume his goalscoring routine this season. There are seven rounds of the top scorer in the goal drought for the Brazilian. And he’s never rocked Coelho’s nets since he was hired by Galo.

