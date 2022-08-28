America x Atltico: the probable lineups for the classic by the Brazilian

photo: Marina Almeida/America and Pedro Souza/Atltico America and Atltico may have new lineups for the classic by the Brazilian With embezzlement and doubts, America and Atltico will face each other this Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. O supersports brings, then, the probable scales for the classic.

Host, Coelho is in ninth position, with 31 points, four less than Galo, in seventh place. Despite the little difference in scores, the teams live different moments. While the alvinegro has one victory in the last five games, the alviverde team comes from four victories and a draw in the same period.

In command of attack, Henrique Almeida is the favorite for the position, but Wellington Paulista runs out. Everaldo, Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo compete for two spots on the wings.

Right-back Ral Cceres and left-back Danilo Avelar trained normally during the week and should return to the starting lineup. Both were out of the past game due to physical wear and tear.

With that, the probable lineup of America has: Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres (Patric), Iago Maidana, der and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Emmanuel Martinez; Everaldo (Felipe Azevedo), Pedrinho and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista).

athletic

The tendency is for Cuca to repeat the lineup of the 1-0 defeat to Gois, in Mineiro, in the last round. However, the coach has not yet defined the 11 holders since he returned to Galo.

The main doubt on the right end. Cristian Pavn is the favorite for the position, but could give way to Jair, making Zaracho play for the sector.

Another option is the entry of striker Alan Kardec in the place of the Argentine, which would leave Hulk with more freedom on the right. Midfielder Nacho Fernndez is another one who is not guaranteed a presence in the starting lineup and could also lose the position to Jair.

Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano, Nathan, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez (Jair); Pavn (Kardec), Keno and Hulk.