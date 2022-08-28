Anapetro goes to the TCU and questions the contracting of Petrobras platform ships (PETR4)

The National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (Anapetro) reported that this Friday, 26th, it filed a representation against Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to question the contracting of three platforms (P- 80, P82 and P-83) in the Búzios field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. The entity asks for the opening of an investigation of possible irregularities in the business. Anapetro is represented by Advocacia Garcez and has the support of the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP).

Anapetro claims that the agreement signed with Keppel Shipyard Limited, a Singaporean company, for the acquisition of the vessels was announced on August 15 by Petrobras. In the bids, however, in addition to Keppel Shipyard, only one other company, Sembcorp Marine, presented a proposal. The problem is that the two went through a merger operation concluded last April, says Anapetro in the representation.

After negotiations with the Singapore companies, Petrobras agreed a price of around US$ 2.92 billion for the P-80, ensuring a 2% discount on the original bid price. In the case of the P-82, the final price was US$ 2.80 billion, as the public notice foresaw that the second unit would be contracted for 95.8% of the value of the first FPSO. On the other hand, Sembcorp Marine presented much higher prices, surpassing the level of US$ 3.60 billion.

In the action to the TCU, therefore, Anapetro asks that the negotiations be suspended during the investigations and that documents and reports from the state-owned bidding commission be made available to the association, in addition to the technical and economic feasibility studies carried out by the Exploration and Production area ( E&P) of the company.

Based on illicit acts and irregularities identified by the Court, Anapetro also requires that the matter be referred to the Public Ministry. The entity highlights that the TCU’s internal regulations provide for the possibility of adopting a precautionary measure in such cases, “where urgent measures are needed to defend the public interest”.

In a note, the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar, points out Petrobras’ lack of transparency and says that the objective of the initiative is to settle suspicions of fraud in the bidding, resulting from pricing practices and price coverage.

“We need to know what led Petrobras to close this price and the justification for contracting everything in the same economic group. Why validate a competition in which only companies from the same economic group participated?”, asks Bacelar in a note.

