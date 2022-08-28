Angélica catches Xuxa’s “indiscreet moment” in video: ‘No privacy’







Xuxa and Angélica entertain internet users with a series of unusual videos Photo: Playback / Instagram

Presenter Xuxa Meneghel published an unusual video on her Instagram last Friday, the 26th. In the post, she is “caught” by actress Angélica, while apparently doing her needs in the middle of the woods. The joke happened during the recording of the Disney + series ‘ Tarã ‘ that has not yet been released.

“My heavenly people, what is this, friend? What are you doing here?”, Angelica asked. “I’m unloading the vegan stuff,” Xuxa replied, standing up. “Vegan poop, everything is vague!”, ended Angélica leaving with her friend.

The video made netizens happy and was not the first time the two are together to entertain the web. The day before, in another post they also played with the theme “veganism”. At Reels, Xuxa is lying on wooden logs and, seeing Angélica arriving to get her out of there, she says it’s a vegan bed.





Host friends have fun on film set Photo: Playback / Instagram

“I’m always having to get her out of a situation. She’s very attached to this nature thing. Come on, there’s a trailer there for you, you don’t need to sleep on logs”, joked Angelica. In the comments, the followers showed support for the friendship of years of the presenters. “Love seeing you two together like this,” wrote one netizen.