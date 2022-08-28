Anyone who doesn’t, will no longer earn BRL 2,000.00

Brazilians could count on several new benefits being created through the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, which was approved in mid-July. In addition, of course, there were changes in other aids already well known to Brazilians, as is the case, for example, of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás. Thus, August marked the beginning of payments for all benefits modified by the PEC.

Therefore, the population can receive installments of R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil, installments of R$ 110 from Vale-Gás, in addition to amounts referring to Taxist Aid and Truck Driver Aid. Together they benefited more than 22 million Brazilians. However, in order to receive the installments of one of these benefits, citizens need to regulate the registration for now, as they run the risk of losing money if they don’t do it in less than 10 days!

Benefit needs citizens to regularize

It is important to highlight, first of all, that regularization is an essential step to guarantee the correct receipt of the benefit. In general, each social program has its own prerequisites to select suitable audiences and receive the amount, as well as its own rules regarding what the citizen interested in receiving the benefit must do.

Thus, in most cases, benefits are granted automatically to those who meet the requirements, according to the total resources allocated for this purpose. However, normally one of the basic rules is to be registered in CadÚnico, as it is the largest database that the Federal Government has.

This is the case, for example, of Auxílio Brasil, which automatically covers families registered in CadÚnico, within the amounts available for the program, even if there is still a waiting list.

However, in the case of others, you may need to submit some other documentation, such as a self-declaration. This is the case of Auxílio Caminhoneiro or, as it is officially recognized, BEm-Caminhoneiro.

See too: Can the government pay BRL 1,200.00 to WOMEN through Auxílio Brasil? Understand!

CITIZENS have less than 4 days

It is worth remembering that the deadline for submitting the declaration is ending. As the deadline is August 29, citizens who have not yet made a self-declaration must hurry to do so. That’s because, whoever doesn’t say, will lose the right to the installments that add up to R$ 2 thousand.

It is important to note that only sending the self-declaration does not guarantee payment. This is because there is also the step of verifying the information by Dataprev to make sure that the citizen is in fact eligible for the program.

For those who regularize and are eligible, the two installments will be paid on September 6th. As for the dates of the next transfers, they are:

Third installment: 09/24;

Fourth installment: 10/22;

Fifth installment: 11/26;

Sixth installment: 12/17.

Step by step to send the self-declaration

To perform the self-declaration, it is necessary to access the Emprega Brasil Portal, using the Gov.br login. Access from desktop https://servicos.mte.gov.br or through the Digital Work Card app (gov.br/pt-br/temas/carteira-de-trabalho-digital). In addition, all professionals who need to perform the self-declaration have notifications in these systems.

In the documentation, it is necessary to reiterate that you meet all the requirements to receive the benefit and that you can carry out regular road freight transport. Furthermore, it will be necessary to inform the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam) of the trucks registered with the ANTT.

Remember: citizens have 10 days less to perform this procedure. In this way, they will not lose the value of the first two installments, R$ 2 thousand.

Who needs to settle?

Created this year due to the increase in fuel prices, Auxílio Caminhoneiro will be paid to autonomous cargo carriers. So far, 190,000 drivers have received the first two installments, totaling R$2,000. However, for the rest, it will be necessary to carry out the self-declaration on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Self-declaration is now necessary for drivers to receive Truck Driver Assistance and for the Government to act with more transparency. That said, more than 400,000 truck drivers need to regularize themselves, carrying out this process within 10 days to receive payment. Next, check out how to regularize yourself.

More than 190 thousand truck drivers have already received the amount referring to the first two Auxílio installments, on August 9th. Therefore, this group does not need to carry out any other registration or self-declaration procedure, as they will continue to receive the other installments normally.

However, about 400 thousand beneficiaries still have the chance to receive the first two installments, the equivalent of R$ 2 thousand. On September 6, retroactive amounts will be paid to those who complete the self-declaration on the MTP (Ministry of Labor and Welfare) website.

The submission of the self-declaration can be done until the 29th of August. If the beneficiaries miss this period, they will lose the first two installments and will only receive from the 3rd, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Those who need to submit the self-declaration are receiving notifications. Professionals with active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) must do this procedure. But, which did not register a road cargo transport operation in 2022.

How to receive BRL 710.00 from the Government

The government’s social benefits, Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás, underwent changes. In other words, this means that the value of the installments has increased. In the case of Auxílio Brasil, they increased to R$600. On the other hand, in the case of Vale-Gás, they increased to R$110.

Thus, beneficiaries of both benefits can, nowadays, receive a deposit of R$ 710. In addition, it is worth remembering that there has been no change in the requirements for receiving. This means that whoever was eligible before is still eligible now and therefore becoming a beneficiary may just be a matter of available resources.

With regard to Auxílio Brasil, for example, 2 million new beneficiaries were added to the payroll for the month of August and, as a result, approximately 20 million beneficiaries were reached.

Deposits are made through the Caixa Tem account and consultations can be made via telephone at numbers 121 or 111, through the Caixa Tem application itself, or through the Auxílio Brasil application.

Consultation of the Gas Voucher by CPF

The Vale-Gás with installments of R$ 110 will have the next transfer in October. This is because the benefit continues to be paid every two months and, therefore, as it was paid in August, the next installment only arrives in October, together with the Auxílio Brasil installment of R$ 600.

OCTOBER

Brazil Aid + Gas Voucher

10/18 – Final of NIS 1

10/19 – End of NIS 2

10/20 – End of NIS 3

10/21 – End of NIS 4

10/24 – End of NIS 5

10/25 – End of NIS 6

10/26 – End of NIS 7

10/27 – End of NIS 8

10/28 – End of NIS 9

10/31 – End of NIS 0

To consult and find out if you are entitled to receive, you can use your CPF. One of the ways is by phone, through the number 111. Another way is by Caixa Tem itself, which can be downloaded at: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS.

It is worth remembering that the criteria for receiving the benefit have not changed, therefore, whoever was eligible before continues to be eligible now, and the receipt will depend on the amount of resources available for the program, which currently benefits approximately 5.6 million.

See too: NEW Aid Brazil amount is foreseen in the 2023 budget, understand