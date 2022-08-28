‘Anyone would like to train him’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is unclear, and Napoli appears as an option to play the Champions

With Cristiano Ronaldo still wanting to leave the Manchester United and looking for a new club to play at Champions League this season, the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport explained this Saturday (27) how is the crazy negotiation that can put the star in the napoli still in this transfer window.

In conversations conducted by the president of the Italian team, Aurelio De Laurentiiswith the CR7 agent, Jorge Mendesthe first step would be the sale of the striker Victor Osimhenhighlight of the Neapolitans, to the red devilsfor 100 million euros (R$ 504.54 million).

As a “counterweight”, United would loan Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli for a season to Zero costand with the British paying his huge salary of 29 million euros (R$ 146.32 million) per year.

The negotiations are complex, and the parties rush to discuss the terms before the transfer window closes in early September.

However, the temperature of the conversations gets hotter and hotter, and the chance of Ronaldo returning to Italian football grows by the moment.

In a press conference this Saturday, Napoli’s coach, Luciano Spallettieven admitted that he would love to work with Cristiano, but made a mystery about the transfer chances.

“Anyone would like to coach Cristiano Ronaldo. But I think about what I have so far, and De Laurentiis told me that he hasn’t received any concrete offers so far. And I know it’s hard to close a deal of that size in so few days,” he said. .

THE Gazzettain turn, assures that CR7 liked the idea of ​​playing the Champions League in Naples, even because he would arrive to be the absolute starter in charge of the celestial attack.

“Needless to say, he already has his bags packed for travel,” the diary wrote.

It remains to be seen now if the parties will reach a final agreement, or if Cristiano will have to spend the rest of the season sulking at Old Trafford…