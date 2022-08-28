Arcade Fire leader is accused of sexual harassment by three women; he says relationships were consensual | Song

Four people said they were sexually harassed by Win Butler, lead singer and guitarist of Canadian band Arcade Fire, according to a report published by Pitchfork on Saturday (27).

He denied it and said the relations were consensual. “I’ve had consensual relationships outside of my marriage,” said Butler, who is married to fellow lead singer Régine Chassagne.

According to the website, they are “allegations of sexual interactions that they found inappropriate due to the age difference, power dynamics and context in which they took place.”

Three women who said they were harassed were Arcade Fire fans between the ages of 18 and 23. The relationships between him and the fans took place between 2016 and 2020, when he was between 36 and 39 years old. A fourth, gender-fluid person claims to have been sexually assaulted by Butler twice in 2015.

Several people who spoke to Pitchfork in recent months said that “Win Butler’s good public reputation is not entirely consistent with his off-stage behavior.”

Butler released a statement about the allegations. See the main excerpts:

“There’s no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I’ve ever done is have to share it with my son. Most of these relationships were short-lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I’ve been in contact with people at concerts and through social media, and I’ve shared messages that I’m not proud of. Most importantly, each of these interactions was mutual and always between consenting adults. It is profoundly revisionist, and frankly wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

“I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication I have is simply untrue. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. I have long struggled with mental health issues and the ghosts of child abuse… I say to all my friends, family, anyone I’ve hurt and the people who love my music and are shocked and disappointed by this report: I’m sorry.”

Régine also commented on the accusations: “Win ​​is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He’s been my partner in life and music for 20 years. And for all the love in our lives, I’ve also seen him suffer in immense pain. I supported him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were ‘famous’, when we were just regular college students. I know what’s in his heart, and I know he never did and would never touch a woman without her consent and I’m sure he never did. He got lost and found his way back. I love him and I love the life we ​​created together.”

