Arsenal v Fulham – Live – Premier League

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Arsenal v Fulham – Live – Premier League 0 Views

Goal! Arsenal 2, Fulham 1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assist by William Saliba after corner. Goal confirmed after VAR review












GOOOOOOOOOL!Goal! Arsenal 2, Fulham 1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Saliba following a corner.












Shot saved on the left side of the goal. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.












Corner, Arsenal. Courtesy of Bernd Leno.












