Artemis I: understand the importance of the NASA mission that will return to the Moon 50 years after the Apollo program | Science

This Monday (29), at 9:33 am (Brasilia time), a 98-meter long rocket will take off from the Kennedy Space Center, in the US state of Florida. The destiny? THE Moon .

The rocket, the most powerful in the history of NASA, marks the beginning of the Artemis I mission – part of a new stage of lunar exploration that wants to get humans back to the surface of the Moon, 50 years after the Apollo program. And the goal goes further: to reach Mars in the future.

ARTEMIS I MISSION: see details

This second mission is still unmanned, but it is highly symbolic for NASA – which, today, no longer has the Soviets as competitors (as in 1969, when Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon) – but China and competitors. private companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

2 of 3 Neil Armstrong, first man to walk on the moon, in 2016 photo. — Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP Neil Armstrong, first man to walk on the moon, in 2016 photo. — Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP

If all goes well, however, astronauts from the American space agency could prepare to, in 2024, take a tour around the Earth’s natural satellite. NASA intends to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025.

But agency officials warn that the flight, a six-week trial, is risky and can be stopped if something fails.

“We’re going to make him do things that we would never do with a team, to try to make him as safe as possible,” NASA chief Bill Nelson told the Associated Press Wednesday.

NASA astronaut Stanley Love gave an interview to the Reuters news agency explaining a little about the risks:

“The main point of the flight doesn’t happen until the last few minutes, when we plunge back into Earth’s atmosphere after falling from the Moon at something like 24,000 miles an hour. [cerca de 39 mil km/h]5 thousand degrees [Fahrenheit, cerca de 2.750ºC] in that heat shield,” he said.

And the mission didn’t come cheap either: it cost more than 4 billion dollars (about R$ 20 billion). If you consider the costs from the beginning of the program, ten years ago, until the moon landing, in 2025, they are 93 billion dollars (about R$ 471 billion).

See below 5 points about the Artemis I flight:

3 of 3 The Moon sets in front of NASA’s Artemis rocket, with the Orion spacecraft aboard, in Block 39B of the Kennedy Space Center, June 15, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux The moon sets in front of NASA’s Artemis rocket, with the Orion spacecraft aboard, in block 39B of the Kennedy Space Center, June 15, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux

The new rocket is shorter and thinner than the Saturn Vs, which launched 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon 50 years ago – but more powerful, with 4 million kilograms of thrust. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of thrusters remade from NASA’s space shuttles.

At 3 meters high, the capsule Orion it is more spacious than the Apollo capsule, accommodating four astronauts instead of three.

For the test flight, a full-size dummy in an orange flight suit will occupy the commander’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins, made of material that simulates human tissue – female heads and torsos, but without limbs – will measure cosmic radiation, one of the biggest risks of spaceflight.

Unlike the rocket, Orion has been launched before, circling the Earth twice in 2014.

Orion’s flight is expected to last six weeks, from takeoff in Florida to landing in the Pacific. It will take almost a week to reach the Moon, 386,000 kilometers away.

After rotating close to the Moon, the capsule will enter a distant orbit, staying 450,000 kilometers from Earth – farther than Apollo.

The big test comes at the end of the mission, when Orion hits the atmosphere at 40,000 km/h on the way to a dive in the Pacific.. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of 2,750ºC. The advanced design anticipates the fastest and hottest returns of future crews heading to Mars.

In addition to the three test dummies, the flight has a number of “stowaways” for deep space research.

Ten shoebox-sized satellites will launch once Orion is launched toward the moon. NASA expects some to fail, given their low-cost, high-risk nature.

In a greeting back to the future, Orion will carry some shards of moon rock collected by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin of Apollo 11 in 1969and a screw from one of its rocket engines, salvaged from the sea a decade ago.

More than 50 years later, the Apollo mission is still NASA’s greatest achievement. Using technology from the 1960s, it took the US space agency just eight years to launch its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, to the moon, and until the landing of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Twelve Apollo astronauts walked on the Moon from 1969 to 1972, staying no more than three days at a time.

On the other hand, Artemis has been dragging on for more than a decade. For the new mission, NASA will use a diverse group of astronauts – currently 42 people – and is extending the time the teams will spend on the Moon to at least a week. The goal is to create a long-term lunar presence.