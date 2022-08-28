Arthur Aguiar’s wife, Maíra Cardi makes a video tour of a giant mansion: “It’s too much”

In an ostentatious mood, Maíra Cardi shows the interior of the luxurious mansion and takes a video tour; watch

the influencer Maíra Cardi shared this Saturday (27) a video that shows in detail the huge mansion in which he lives with Arthur Aguiar.

On social media, the ex-BBB published images from inside the gigantic house she acquired while she was separated from the BBB22 winner.

In the caption, the slimming coach boasts: “In this video I couldn’t show everything, but here’s a little bit of the place I love the most in the world, which brings me peace and tranquility. This is the house of my dreams, which I turned into my house of reality!“.

“I hope you enjoyed it, but know that this video was not even half of it! There’s still a lot to show: the guest house, gym, dance room, closet, brinquedolândia, Sophia’s world, support house, gardens, fireplace room, the other rooms… it’s too much to fit in a video only!“, he adds, making it clear that he lives in a very luxurious property. Check it out:

EYE SURGERY

On the afternoon of this Thursday (25), Maíra Cardi appeared on her Instagram stories to give her followers details of her health status. is that the wife of Arthur Aguiarhe underwent eye surgery during the last few hours and decided to give details of a perrengue that he lived soon after.

The influencer explained that she lost part of her vision after spending too much time working with cell phones and computers. She confessed that she would need an escort, but left the requirement aside as she would be with her friend, Juliana Chagaswhich would also perform the procedure.