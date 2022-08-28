Astronomers discover exoplanet covered by oceans

A group of scientists from the University of Montreal, Canada, announced the discovery of an exoplanet that orbits two small stars of a system in the constellation Draco, located 100 light-years from Earth.

TOI-1452 b, as it is called, is slightly larger than the planet inhabited by humans. Its location, relative to the star it orbits, is ideal for the existence of liquid water on the surface.

The first sign of the existence of TOI-1452 b was picked up by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Subsequently, there was confirmation from the telescope at the Mont-Mégantic Observatory (OMM) in Quebec, Canada.

In an article published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists say the celestial body could be an “oceanic planet”, covered in a thick layer of water. The exoplanet’s mass is 5 times that of Earth.

TOI-1452 b’s host star is smaller than our Sun. It has a density that can only be explained if a large fraction of its mass is composed of material lighter than that of Earth’s internal structure, such as water. That’s why the researchers called it an oceanic planet.

