At the Festa do Peão de Barretos, Bolsonaro dominates the arena

When the President of the Republic took the stage at the Festa do Peão, on his fifth visit to the biggest event of its kind in Latin America, on Friday night, the game was already won. For a rodeo and sertanejo fan audience estimated at 35,000 people, the powerful gogó of announcer Cuiabano Lima (“the voice of Barretos”) summarized the themes that would electrify them: pride (“we live and die for our flag”), faith Christian (“let’s pray an Our Father for Brazil and the president”), personalist cult (“the captain of the people is coming”) and defense of individual freedom above possible collective consensus (“they banned rodeo in Minas Gerais, that’s not it will stay like this, we want freedom for the countryman’s sport”).

The reelection campaign jingle was played, businessman Luciano Hang — investigated by the Federal Police for participating in a WhatsApp group that discussed a possible coup d’état in the event of Lula’s (PT) victory in the elections — jumped on stage just like an animator of audience, the parody of the “Baile da favela” by MC Reaça criticized the left and, encouraged, people cursed the former president in chorus.

Received with shouts of “myth”, accompanied by former ministers and candidates in São Tarcísio de Freitas, for the government, and Marcos Pontes, for the Senate, and after a quick speech lasting just under four minutes, in which he welcomed agribusiness and “the producers and people from the countryside”, Jair Bolsonaro rode into the arena and waved to the audience exactly as in the two previous editions of the party, canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the exception of the personal attack on the former president, it felt like 2018.

— I came to see the rodeos and the shows, but also to show support for ‘my president’. His coming here is a nod, I’m sure we won’t be forgotten — says Marcos Tenório, 38, a businessman from Rio Verde (GO).

The other side, in conversations with the public at the Festa do Peão, has different translations. In all of them, the fear arises that the lifestyle, culture, values ​​and goals (Bolsonaro stressed that “you don’t even know, but you feed 1 billion people in the world”) of this deep Brazil are at risk with a possible victory left in the elections.

Thirty-five days before the elections, Bolsonaro is behind Lula in every poll. At the Festa de Barretos, the math is different.

— I sell flags of both, and for the same “democratic price”, at R$ 45. I arrived on Thursday and the score is 35 to 5 for the captain — says Sebastião Luís.

The public at the Festival this year, according to the State Tourism Department, should exceed 900,000 people for the 2019 edition and is made up mostly (73%) of national visitors, especially from the Southeast and Midwest. Visibly white for the most part, they have high purchasing power (average individual spending had a real increase of almost 20% compared to 2019, reaching R$3,351) and it is tempting to perceive it as a watertight block.

But it is enough to walk along the streets that lead people from the Arena, built in 1989 by the muy communist Oscar Niemeyer, to the food court, to realize that the wear and tear of four years of Bolsonaro’s government is as real here as the perception of the inexistence of other projects. nationwide policymakers targeting this audience.

In addition to Tarcísio, governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), a candidate for reelection and a native of the region, came to the party, the day before Bolsonaro, celebrated the values ​​of “root Brazil” and even released a more or less tuned “seguuuuura pawn” on request. Members of the campaign of Fernando Haddad (PT), who leads the polls in São Paulo, say that the candidate’s trip to the event was not considered. According to the organization, no other politician identified with leftist agendas passed through the venue, “but if elected, Lula will be very well received if he comes here next year”, says Jeronimo Muzetti, organizer of the party.

— Bolsonaro does some rude things, I was disappointed, but there is no other side to this case, it is only one, ours, and he continues with my support — summarizes Ana Paula Jock, 29, from Presidente Venceslau (SP).

New Times

But whoever thinks that Barretos stopped in time is wrong. Miss Brasil Rural Sympathy of the 2022 edition, Lorraine Souza, 19, is a lesbian woman. She strolled through the fair with the banner accompanied by her ex-girlfriend, Bruna Martins, 23, a lifeguard.

— The prejudice has diminished in Barretos and I love the party — says Lorraine. — But I do not identify with any candidacy, I will cancel the vote.

The Souza family, from Mayrink Veiga, in the interior of São Paulo, made an agreement to go to the Festa the day before Bolsonaro’s visit. Rodolfo, 60, a retired trader, wanted to see the president, but logistics analyst Claudio, 53, refused, outraged by the “lack of respect” shown, he believes, by Bolsonaro in the pandemic. They accepted the argument of Cleonice, 44, quality coordinator, who hit the hammer for the fifth, with a show by Maiara and Maraísa:

— They are sisters who, unlike Simone and Simaria, who separated, are still together. It’s time to honor brotherhood, solidarity, take care of the other into account. If they were candidates, I would vote for them – she says.

Traditionally identified with conservative values, country music serves as a parallel, points out historian Gustavo Alonso, to the tensions that separate the urban and rural universes in the country. It is lazy, argues the author of “Asphalt Cowboys”, to associate it with a single political expression.

In addition to those aligned with Bolsonarism (Gusttavo Lima, Zé Netto and Cristiano; Zezé di Camargo), there are those who are disappointed, such as Eduardo Costa (from “Cuidado”), the public support of Marília Mendonça for the #EleNão campaign in 2018 and the emergence of queernejo , with themes dear to LGBTQIA+ people. The same Zezé, recalls Alonso, made the Lula jingle (“My country”) in 2002.

Of the most awaited attractions of the Festa do Peão, Hugo & Guilherme from Goiás tell GLOBO, in the dressing room, that the essential thing is the defense of democracy:

— It’s not the rulers who rule the country, it’s the people. Do not stop voting, exercise your role as a citizen — they say.

It is an illusion, points out Alonso, to believe that it is possible to build a new country after October 2 without Brazil, which is celebrated without fear of being happy for 11 days at Barretos’ party.