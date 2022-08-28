Atlético has absences today against América-MG; see who’s out

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

For the Brasileirão, América-MG and Atlético will face off this Sunday (28), at 4 pm (GMT), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. Pressured after losing to Goiás, last week, Galo knows he needs to give a good answer and win the three points.

For today’s game, Cuca has practically all the holders available. Among the embezzlement, two that were options on the bench. Igor Rabello and Otávio are in the medical department. The first, by the way, should only return to the lawns in 2023.

Doubt remains about Eduardo Vargas. In the last two rounds, the Chilean was vetoed by Cuca on account of the red received in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Since then, the striker only trains with the squad.

On the leaderboard, Galo is in seventh place with 35 points. With only one victory in the last five games, the Minas Gerais team saw the title dispute slip through their hands. At this moment, the speech is to seek a spot among the top four, which would guarantee classification for the group stage of Libertadores.

Atlético’s probable lineup against América-MG is as follows: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Peacock, Keno and Hulk.

Atletico’s time to react

“Cuca even emphasized in the last interview that we made more than 100 shots in the last five games and we only scored five goals. It’s a very low percentage for so many chances created. We have to try to work, focus. We are planting, we will reap good results. You can’t be discouraged, we have to look for the good things. We are doing where and the result will soon come. We hope that, starting from the classic, a great game can come, with a victory, to give us more tranquility and more confidence”, evaluated Hulk.

Technical sheet: América-MG vs Atlético

Date: August 28, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Location: Independência Stadium, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Video referee – VAR: Rafael Traci (SP)

Where to watch: Globo Minas and Premiere