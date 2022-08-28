Atletico Madrid agree to sell Brazilian Renan Lodi, says Fabrizio Romano

The Brazilian Renan Lodi, father of CAP, is changing clubs in European football. A week before the window was closed, Atlético Madrid took everyone by surprise and agreed to sell the defender to Nottingham Forrestfrom England, recently promoted to the Premier League.

Despite having ended the season on a high, Lodi leaves Atleti without missing much. The Brazilian, who lost space in Tite’s national team, will arrive at the new club surrounded by expectation and with the status of a starter for the English team, which aims to remain in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forrest will pay around €5m as a loan fee, and will have the option to buy him out at the end of the season at a fixed rate of €30m. The defender is expected in England to undergo a medical and sign a contract.

In Brazilian football, Renan Lodi is the offspring of Athletico PR. Already, in the Brazilian team, the player was a constant called up by coach Tite, but lost space after a fatal error in the final of the Copa America, at Maraca, against Argentina.

Atletico Madrid

To replace Lodi, Atleti are agreeing to buy 25-year-old winger Reguilon from Tottenham.