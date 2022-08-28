Atlético-MG: report reveals sale of Zé Welison to Fortaleza and details other negotiations | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG sent the club’s advisors the quarterly report (May to August) of the Sérgio Coelho management. In it, the sale of the steering wheel Zé Welison to Fortaleza is confirmed. In addition, the board details three other negotiations: Savinho, Savarino and Guilherme Castilho.

Zé Welison, who was on loan until the end of the season, was sold to Fortaleza for R$ 1.25 million, for 75% of the economic rights. Hired in 2018, from Vitória, the midfielder made 66 games for Galo. Then he was loaned to Botafogo and Sport. The ge had already reported the trading trend.

The club’s biggest sale in the period in which the accounts were rendered is that of striker Savinho to PSV from the Netherlands. A business worth 6.5 million euros, with the possibility of receiving another 6 million euros in bonuses.

Then comes the sale of 40% of the economic rights of striker Savarino, bought by Real Salt Lake, from the USA, for 2.5 million dollars. The Rooster continues to hold 20%, in the event of a future sale.

Finally, Guilherme Castilho was sold to Ceará for R$9.65 million. Cearenses bought 65% of the economic rights. Atlético owns 20% of the economic rights.

The document presented to the councilors brings management data, actions taken by Instituto Galo, as well as that of Arena MRV (road works will begin in September). It is also reported judicial victories of Galo against André Cury (creditor who charges R$ 64 million). And the steps already taken for Atlético to become SAF.

– In view of the surveys that our Club receives, we hired EY and BTG as exclusive advisors for dealings with the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). Any decision on the subject will only be taken after analysis and eventual approval by the Deliberative Council.

