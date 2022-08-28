Avaí loses to Coritiba and sinks into the Serie A relegation zone

Avaí lost to Coritiba 1-0 this Saturday afternoon (27th) and reached the seventh straight game without winning in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Fabricio Daniel, in the second half, scored the goal for Paraná.

With the result, Leão da Ilha is overtaken by Coritiba itself and sinks in 18th position in the relegation zone. The team from Paraná momentarily leaves the Z-4.

The game

Coritiba and Avaí made a first stage of very little inspiration at the Couto Pereira stadium. What was seen was a lot of perspiration but very few chances of goals for both teams.

Coritiba even had a penalty early on in the match after Raniele missed Martínez. However, after consulting VAR, the referee disallowed the bid.

The real chances of the team from Paraná happened only in the final stretch of the first half. First with Egídio finishing from the edge of the area to Vladimir’s good defense. And then with Alef Manga finishing hard and again stopping at Leão’s goalkeeper.

Second time

Avaí returned for the second half with more possession of the ball, however, they could barely threaten Coritiba’s goal. Jean Cléber, who entered the break in the place of Rodrigo Freitas, took a risk from outside the area but sent it away from the goal.

On the home side, Coritiba had at least two great chances to score. The first came with Adrián Martínez. The player received a long throw and, face to face with Vladimir, commanded the stands of Couto Pereira.

In the second, Fabricio Daniel advanced on the right, crossed low and Thonny Anderson, inside the penalty area, also sent away from the goal.

With so much insisting, the goal from Paraná ended up coming out. Fabricio Daniel received in the middle, spun on top of Cortez and hit Vladimir’s corner, scoring a beautiful goal.

After the goal, Eduardo Barroca tried to launch Avaí to the attack with the entries of Nathan and Jean Pyerre in the vacancies of Raniele and Rafael Vaz.

To increase the drama of the fans of Leão, Paolo Guerrero still hit the wall post in the 43rd minute of the second half.

Next stop

Avai will return to the field next Saturday (3), when they visit Juventude. On the same day, Coritiba faces América-MG at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

DATASHEET:

Coritiba 1×0 Avai – 24th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

CORITIBA: Wall; Natanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castan and Diego Porfírio (Rafael Santos); William Farias (Bernardo), Bruno Gomes, Alef Manga (Warley), Fabrício Daniel and Egídio (Thonny Anderson); Adrian Martinez (Robinho). Technician: Guto Ferreira

HAWAII: Vladimir; Renato, Rodrigo Freitas (Jean Cléber), Rafael Vaz (Nathan) and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva (Jean Pyerre) and Eduardo (Lucas Ventura); Pottker, Guerrero and Muriqui (Natanael). Technician: Eduardo Barroca

goals: Fabricio Daniel (COR) at 32 minutes of the 2nd half

yellow cards: Bruno Gomes (COR), Fabrício Daniel (COR), Egídio (COR) and Chancellor (COR); Rodrigo Freitas (AVA), Lucas Ventura (AVA) and Paolo Guerrero (AVA)

Place: Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba

