Bahia closes long preparation for the round; see the likely team



Source: Bruno Queiroz / EC Bahia

Bahia is ready for a big challenge this weekend. At Arena Fonte Nova, the tricolor team will receive Vasco, on Sunday (28), needing the triumph in this direct confrontation.

For the duel valid for the 26th round, coach Enderson Moreira held the last of the series of six training sessions this Saturday morning (27), at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

Players participated in traditional recreational training on the pitch, followed by activities focusing on set pieces, such as free kicks, corners and penalties. Some athletes also improved submissions.

Unlike other rounds, this time the coach had 11 days between games and a full week to train. In addition, it has the return of players who were injured and the reinforcement of Ytalo.

As for the starting team, the expectation is for the maintenance of most of the team that played – and was criticized – against Londrina, away from home.

One doubt would be the possible entry of Ricardo Goulart, who disputes position with Daniel. Luiz Otávio will resume his post after injury.

A probable Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Rezende, Mugni, Daniel (Ricardo Goulart) and Jacaré; grandma.

The starting lineup will be released an hour before the ball rolls and, as usual, will be published on ecbahia.com.

Bahia and Vasco will duel at 4 pm this Sunday.