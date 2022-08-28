Bar da Alcione ends activities at Catete unit | Fun

HatchVinícius Mochizuki / Publicity
Published 08/27/2022 11:47 | Updated 08/27/2022 11:53
Rio – The Bar da Alcione, located in Catete, in the South Zone of Rio, had its activities definitively closed after ten months of operation. The news took fans by surprise when it was released on social media in space last Thursday. With a capacity for 500 people, the establishment opened in October last year, in the Casarão Ameno Resedá. The Barra da Tijuca unit continues with its normal working hours.
In a note published on Instagram, the bar’s staff says only that the decision was taken “for reasons of force majeure”. “In a short time of operation, we certainly made history in charming Catete, by exalting Brazilian music, especially samba!”, says the statement that still promises news for the future. Since its opening with a special show by Marrom, the house has hosted artists such as Leci Brandão, Arlindinho and the Molejo group.