Bar da Alcione ends activities at Catete unit | Fun

Published 08/27/2022 11:47 | Updated 08/27/2022 11:53

Rio – The Bar da Alcione, located in Catete, in the South Zone of Rio, had its activities definitively closed after ten months of operation. The news took fans by surprise when it was released on social media in space last Thursday. With a capacity for 500 people, the establishment opened in October last year, in the Casarão Ameno Resedá. The Barra da Tijuca unit continues with its normal working hours.

In a note published on Instagram, the bar’s staff says only that the decision was taken “for reasons of force majeure”. “In a short time of operation, we certainly made history in charming Catete, by exalting Brazilian music, especially samba!”, says the statement that still promises news for the future. Since its opening with a special show by Marrom, the house has hosted artists such as Leci Brandão, Arlindinho and the Molejo group.

The closing of Bar da Alcione, in Catete, comes a few days after the singer was released from the Copa D’Or hospital after undergoing spinal surgery. On the 13th, the artist left the health unit to continue with physiotherapy in treatment for a misalignment. In recovery after the procedure, Marrom had to cancel its participation in the tribute to Elza Soares on the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio, which takes place on September 11, with names like Mart’nália, Gaby Amarantos and Agnes Nunes.