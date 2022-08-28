BB Seguridade (BBSE3) increases IRB challenge (IRBR3), says BTG

O BB Security (BBSE3) is further increasing the challenge of IRB (IRBR3) by reducing its exposure to the company, said the BTG Pactual.

The company is one of the reinsurer’s main clients.

The IRB’s challenge, recalled BTG, is to continue raising premiums to improve future results.

The bank commented that it expected the IRB I was in a more comfortable situation now.

“Our ability to predict results has so far been very low,” wrote Eduardo Rosman and team in a report to clients.

The comment was made at a time when the IRB is promoting an offering of shares, after losses and non-compliance with regulatory metrics.

“If the IRB end up issuing the maximum number of shares allowed, to reach R$ 1.2 billion, we would be talking about a share price of R$ 0.66″, calculated BTG analysts.

They also stated that they liked the brand, the team and the contracts of IRB.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money Times, O Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!