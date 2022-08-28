Belgian GP: Hamilton retires on the first lap after colliding with Alonso – 28/08/2022

Lewis Hamilton retired from the Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday (28), on the first lap after a failed attempt to overtake Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. The English driver made a good start, but touched the opponent’s car and had to abandon the race.

Seven times F1 champion, Hamilton forced the overtake on Alonso in the first corner and hit the side of the Spaniard’s car. Both cars left the track. The Brit even managed to return, but soon fell out of position because his Mercedes was badly damaged. So he had to stop and leave the proof.

It was Hamilton’s first retirement of the year. The British driver was, until then, the only one of the season to complete all the tests. When the ringing happened, the Mercedes radio asked the driver to stop immediately.

Alonso, on the radio, was outraged by his rival’s attitude: “What an idiot! We had a good start but this guy only knows how to drive when he starts first”, he told the Alpine team.

Image: Playback/F1

Current champion of the category, Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) leads the F1 world championship with 258 points. Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) is just behind his rival, with 178. Mexican Sérgio Perez (Red Bull), British George Russell (Mercedes) and Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) close the top 5.