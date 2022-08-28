Bitcoin (BTC) catches fire after inflation data and loses $21K support; check out what was featured in the week and get ready for the next few days

investors in cryptocurrency failed to sustain the week’s discreet rise after a combo of bad news this Friday (26). O bitcoin (BTC) started to fall precipitously after inflation data and speeches by the president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Thus, what would have been cause for celebration turned into a disaster and the largest cryptocurrency in the world began to fall by more than 3%. This caused BTC to lose support for US$ 21 thousand — which can imply new falls in a short period of time.

To complete this scenario, weekends, which tend to have reduced liquidity due to the absence of stock markets, form a perfect breeding ground for caution to be established.

Check out how the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world operate today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,698.36 -4.04% -3.53% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,576.61 -7.75% -7.78% 3 Tether (USDT) US$ 1.00 0.00% -0.01% 4 USD Coin (USDC) US$ 0.9999 0.01% 0.01% 5 BNB (BNB) US$ 286.42 -5.10% 0.47% 6 Binance USD (BUSD) US$ 1.00 0.05% 0.03% 7 XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3359 -3.14% -0.97% 8 Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4458 -4.18% -4.95% 9 Solana (SOL) $33.13 -7.42% -11.15% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.656 -4.50% -6.48% Source: Coin MarketCap

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ETFs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange

ticker manager Price Variation (24h%) Variation (7d%) HASH11 hashdex BRL 19.20 -4.67% -5.09% ETHE11 hashdex BRL 23.94 -5.38% -7.21% BITH11 hashdex BRL 25.17 -4.48% -3.60% DEFI11 hashdex BRL 21.33 -8.45% -16.02% WEB311 hashdex BRL 18.97 -5.15% -5.57% GOAL 11 hashdex BRL 45.82 -2.84% -3.74% QBTC11 QR Capital BRL 6.66 -4.31% -4.86% QETH11 QR Capital BRL 5.86 -8.44% -7.72% QDFI11 QR Capital BRL 3.98 -5.46% -5.69% NFTS11 investment BRL 29.90 -0.47% -6.56% CRPT11 Vitreous BRL 5.59 -2.78% -3.12% Source: Google Finance

It all started with the numbers inflation From United States. The price and consumption expenditure index (PCEin the acronym in English) came below analysts’ expectations, which came to sustain some stability in the morning.

But the meteor with Jerome Powell came a few hours later. The head of the Federal Reserve said again that interest rates would continue to rise in the US to contain inflation, although the trend of the caliber of increases was decreasing.

This outlook keeps risky assets — such as stocks and cryptocurrencies — under pressure. More expensive credit limits the creation and expansion of new projects and stretching this scenario can generate long-term effects.

… And what do we expect from BTC

Next week, US employment data will make the news. The resilience of work there may reinforce the thesis that the US economy will survive a longer interest rate cycle.

Meanwhile, with no major events for the cryptocurrency universe next week, expectations remain on the radar with the The Mergeof ethereum (ETH).

The biggest update of this generation of the crypto market should start happening in just over two weeks and may reflect on quotes until then.

