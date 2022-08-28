Bolsonaro says Moraes’ decision was “unreasonable” and “illegal”

In an interview with CNN, the president criticized the PF operation against businessmen and said that freedom “has no limits”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) classified, this Saturday (Aug. (Federal Police) against 8 businessmen like “misplaced”, “disproportionate” and “illegal”.

“As well as measures against people who have their pages taken down. People accused of fake news. […] Freedom is being attacked in our country. We cannot admit it there. And congratulations to the federations that have taken a stand against this unreasonable, disproportionate and completely illegal measure, since the inquiry is also illegal”said in an interview with CNN.

Bolsonaro is in Vitória da Conquista, in Bahia, and participated in motorcycle racing. During your statement to CNNsaid that freedom “no limits”.

According to the president, “one person” can not “to carry out unreasonable operations on top of 8 businessmen who produce a lot, bring wealth and pay taxes to the country and be treated as scammers. There is no scam”.

“What we want is transparency in elections. If there is transparency, everything is pacified in Brazil”continued.

On Tuesday (23.Aug), the PF carried out search and seizure warrants against 8 businessmen by order of Moraes. The targets of the operation are investigated for exchanging messages in which they say that a “coup” would be better than a new term for ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). They also signaled support for Bolsonaro.

Representatives of industrial sectors criticized the operation. They also claim that the searches hurt freedom of expression, as well as the democratic rule of law. Without mentioning the operation and Moraes, Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) stated in a note that freedom of expression and opinion and a free press are “Nonnegotiable Values”.

Also in a note, Fiergs (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) said it had “conviction that exaggerations will be corrected and ceased”.

Read the list of businessmen who are targets of PF operation: