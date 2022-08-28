Bolsonaro should go to the Band debate this Sunday

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, must attend the presidential debate of the TV Bandeirantes carried out jointly by pool of media vehicles formed by band, Folha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL, this Sunday (28.Aug.2022), at 21h. The information was provided by the president’s campaign.

Earlier, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also confirmed his presence in the debate. “See you at the Band tomorrow, 21:00”, wrote the PT. The 2 lead the polls for voting intentions.

The joint debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will take place in the studios of band, in Sao Paulo. The 4 vehicles have partnered with Google and YouTube.

O Power 360 will broadcast the program live through the following channels of the digital newspaper:

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and candidates from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (UB).

As announced by the band last Monday (22.Aug.2022), the order of presidential candidates in the studio will be: Luiz Felipe d’Avila, Soraya Thronicke, Simone Tebet, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro Gomes.

Journalists Adriana Araújo and Eduardo Oinegue, from Bandeirantes Group, will mediate the first 2 blocks of the debate. Leão Serva, director of journalism at TV Culture, and Fabíola Cidral, journalist from UOLwill mediate the 3rd and final stage.

1st BLOCK

candidates answer programmatic questions;

1 minute and a half for response;

there will be 3 questions divided between the 6 candidates, that is, 2 will answer the same question;

order of who answers: d’Ávila, Soraya, Tebet, Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro;

candidates ask and answer each other;

whoever asks will have 1 minute for the question and 1 minute for the reply;

whoever responds will have 4 minutes to administer with response and rejoinder;

order of who asks (defined by lottery): Bolsonaro, Ciro, d’Ávila, Soraya, Lula and Tebet.

2nd BLOCK

6 journalists from pool ask;

choose who responds and who comments;

1 minute for question and 1 minute for comment;

whoever responds will have 4 minutes to administer with response and reply;

all candidates respond and all candidates comment.

3rd BLOCK

candidates ask and answer each other;

whoever asks will have 1 minute for the question and 1 minute for the reply;

whoever responds will have 4 minutes to administer with response and rejoinder;

order of who asks (defined by lottery): Tebet, Soraya, Ciro, Bolsonaro, Lula and d’Ávila;

candidates answer programmatic questions;

1 minute and a half for response;

there will be 3 questions divided between the 6 candidates, that is, 2 will answer the same question

order of who answers: Ciro, Soraya, Lula, Tebet, d’Ávila and Bolsonaro;

final considerations of the candidates;

2 minutes for closing remarks;

order of final remarks: Ciro, Lula, Bolsonaro, Tebet, Soraya and d’Ávila.

RIGHT OF RESPONSE

in the case of moral and personal offense, the candidate may request the mediator’s right of reply;

a committee formed by 4 journalists from pool and 1 lawyer will review the request;

the answer will be given in the same block and, if so, the offended candidate will be granted 45 seconds.

PowerDate

the last survey PowerDatereleased on August 17, shows Lula with 44% and Bolsonaro with 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.