Brazil beats Japan and secures place in the men’s volleyball World Cup round of 16 – 08/28/2022

This Sunday morning, Brazil continued the dispute of the Men’s Volleyball World Championship. After debuting with a difficult victory over Cuba, by 3 sets to 2, in a comeback, Renan Dal Zotto’s team beat Japan by 3 sets to 0, with tranquility, and advanced to the round of 16 of the tournament.

Brazil was surprised on the first move and saw Japan score first with Nishida’s ace. Seeing the Japanese team open three points, Brazil opened the scoring with an error in the serve of Japan. The Brazilians reacted with ace from Leal. In the final stretch of the period, the Brazilian team did not give the opponents a chance and turned the score around. At set point, Leal closed the Brazilian victory by 25-21.

In the second set, Brazil started with a better pace and started ahead. Keeping the superior posture to Japan, the Seleção took it easy and won another set by 25 to 18. The third period started with the Japanese scoring first, but soon Brazil resumed the rhythm, despite the opponents sketching a certain reaction. However, the Seleção soon took the lead and continued like this until the end of the set, when Lucão scored the last point and closed the set: 25 to 16.

The next match of the Brazilian team is against Qatar, on Tuesday, at 6 am (Brasília), also in the gymnasium of Ljubljana.