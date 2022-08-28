Brazil has the most expensive iPhone in the world; see prices around the world

O iPhone It is one of the products that represent the 21st century, because since its launch in 2007, its qualities have been praised. Synonymous with technology and status, it gives people a certain social legitimacy, despite tools such as the camera being highlighted. Therefore, the brand justifies high values ​​having conquered worldwide prestige.

Ready for the next release

In September of this year, the debut of the new model ”iPhone 14” is confirmed, which will be made available in official stores with the update of the iOS 16. Therefore, many are already preparing for the pre-sale, seeking to guarantee one of the first units. Meanwhile, others take advantage of the fact that previous versions will have their values ​​reduced, making them more accessible.

It is not cheap to buy electronic devices in Brazil

Among the countries where the iPhone is sold, Brazil soars as the market that most raises costs to the final consumer. In this way, Brazilians spend a lot when buying an Apple smartphone, compared to other peoples. The rise in the dollar may be an explanation, because the real remains undervalued, but it is not the only reason.





Logistical costs and taxes represent major barriers to making certain products cheaper.

In the following countries, the iPhone is usually more expensive (compared to the latest release, iPhone 13)



Brazil – BRL 8,663

Norway – BRL 6,306

Turkey – BRL 6,131

India – BRL 6,020

Denmark – BRL 5,968

Italy – BRL 5,953

Sweden – BRL 5,931

Portugal – BRL 5,897

Ireland – BRL 5,897

Finland – BRL 5,897

A survey carried out by Statista pointed out that the mentioned nations present these exacerbated values. In Brazil, a person must pay at least seven times the minimum wage to purchase an iPhone 13. Russia (R$ 3,816), the United States (R$ 4,756), Japan (R$ 4,808) are the countries that offer the lowest prices in relation to the same. model.



In general, the expectation is that the difference will be similar when the iPhone 14 launches in September. Remembering that despite being a North American brand, most components are of Chinese origin.