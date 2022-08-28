Brazil takes Japan to forward place in the round of 16 of the World Cup | volleyball

The butterflies in the stomach for the complicated debut are over. If before the men’s volleyball world started there were fears for the slightly more complicated table, the victory against Cuba in the first game brought not only a relief, but also the chance to guarantee a spot in the round of 16 in advance. This Sunday, the Brazilian team faces Japan and, if it wins by three sets to zero or three sets to one, it will practically be able to celebrate the spot in the knockout stage.

In case of victory against the Japanese, the selection goes to five points and gets the spot under its arm. To stay out of the playoffs, the selection, in addition to having to lose to fragile Qatar in the last round, would still have to see a very unlikely combination of many results happen in the other groups. However, the same logic applies to the Japanese team. If the Japanese team defeats Brazil, it guarantees the passport to continue in the fight for the title. Therefore, the game has a certain air of decision.

– The Japanese team has evolved a lot in recent years, and has achieved good results in international competitions. Our last game against them in the League of Nations was very balanced. The Japanese have a lot of technique and make few mistakes, we need patience and confidence. It’s a game to be decided in the details – said coach Renan Dal Zotto.

For the coach, the main difficulty for Brazil will be to keep the pass in Bruninho’s hand, since the Japanese are very strong in the serve.

– The two main servers of the last Nations League were Japanese (opposite Yuji Nishida and pointer Yuki Ishikawa). And I believe that this game will be no different. They must force a lot. We need to do the same, to prevent the setter from playing with the pass in hand, accelerating the attack rhythm.

The first phase of the World Cup brings together six groups, with four teams in each one. The top two from each bracket advance, as do the four best third-placed teams. The teams then advance to the round of 16, with knockout games. The classifieds then advance to the quarterfinals in search of a spot in the semis. The decision is scheduled for September 11 in Poland.

08/26

6am – Brazil 3 x 2 Cuba

08/28

9am – Brazil vs Japan