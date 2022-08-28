Brazilian goes from villain to hero, Arsenal turns over Fulham, follows 100% and remains in the isolated leadership of the Premier League

Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1, this Saturday (27), for the Premier Leaguein a game that had strong emotions for Gabriel Magalhães

In a big game for the 4th round of the Premier LeagueO Arsenal won the Fulham per 2 to 1a turning point, this Saturday (27), at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a great result for the gunners in the coach’s 100 game Mikel Arteta – mainly because the rival had not yet lost in the season.

Now, the alvirrubra team is still the only one still 100% in the English Championship, maintaining itself in the isolated leadership, ahead of the Manchester City.

To win the triumph, Arsenal had to fight hard and turn the score around.

Fulham took the lead in a horrible failure by the Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhãeswho lost the ball to Mitrovic and saw the scorer score.

However, the half Ødegaard equalized shortly after when hitting from outside the area, still counting on a deflection in the alvinegra defense.

wanted the fate that Gabriel Magalhãeswho had failed badly, to end the game as a great hero.

In the final minutes, after a corner kick, the formerHawaii appeared well in the small area, took advantage of the hit and sent it to the back of the net.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Arsenal go to 12 points and follow on leadership isolated – is the only club with 100% success.

Fulham suffers its 1st defeat, for us 5 points and drops to 11th placing.

The guy: Gabriel Magalhaes

The Brazilian made a horrible mistake in Fulham’s goal, losing the ball to Mitrovic.

However, the ex-Avaí showed a lot of personality, was not shaken and ended up as the great hero of the afternoon at Emirates.

Going to attack in the final part of the game, Gabriel appeared as a real killer in the small area and sent it to the nets.

Shirt 6 celebrated a lot, as he was extremely pressured in the match due to the initial failure.

In the end, however, he had the last laugh!

Sorry: Kebano

When the match was still 0-0, the Fulham striker had a golden chance to put his team ahead.

In a rush down the left, he managed to pull three Arsenal markers and saw Andreas Pereira go in free to score.

However, Kebano was extremely hungry, held the ball and didn’t touch, wasting a great chance.

No wonder he was replaced shortly after by Cairney.

Logan Paul cheering for Arsenal

O youtuber logan paulfamous for his insane participation in boxing matches, was at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday to cheer for Arsenal and took fans of the gunners mad with their madness.

next games

Fulham returns to the field on Tuesday (30), at 15:30 (Brasília time), against Brightonfor the Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Arsenal play on Wednesday (31), at 15:30, against Aston Villaby English, with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Arsenal 2 x 1 Fulham

GOALS: Arsenal: Ødegaard [64′] and Gabriel Magalhães [85′] Fulham: Mitrovic [56′]

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney (Nketiah); Elneny, Xhaka and Ødegaard (Holding); Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus (Tomiyasu) Technician: Mikel Arteta

FULHAM: Leno; Tete (Mbabu), Adarabioyo, Ream (Stansfield) and Robinson; Reed, Palhinha (Chalobah) and Andreas Pereira (Diop); Reid, Kebano (Cairney) and Mitrovic Technician: Marco Silva