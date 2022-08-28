Brazilian killed in US in custody of immigration agency was traveling to visit mother, friend says | Santa Catarina

Brazilian Kesley Vial, 23, who died in the custody of the US immigration agency (ICE) on Wednesday (24), was crossing the border to find his mother, according to his friend, Mateus Henrique dos Santos Koch.

“He hadn’t seen her for over 15 years. They would practically meet again. It was a dream for both of them”, says the friend.

The young man was from São Paulo, but had lived in Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina, for at least 10 years. According to his friend, with whom he shared his adolescence, Kesley lived with his grandmother in the Santa Regina neighborhood and worked at a convenience store in the city.

“He was very hardworking and very polite. He was a [também] very funny and, as much as everything went wrong, he laughed and tried again”, laments the friend.

Mateus Henrique with his friend who died in the USA, Kesley Vidal

Kesley was detained in the city of El Paso, Texas, by border patrol agents after entering the country without documentation. American immigration says that the Brazilian was captured on April 22, but admits that the date may not be exact.

The agency also said that the autopsy will determine the cause of death, which has not yet been confirmed.

According to Mateus, his friend summarized that the trip would be first to Mexico and, from there, to the United States, where he would meet his mother.

“No one really knows yet. [o que causou a morte]. He wouldn’t have done anything to himself, for he was very cheerful. It’s very distressing [a espera]”, says the friend.

Vial was transferred to ICE custody in El Paso on April 29 to await his deportation procedure. While the process was ongoing, he was taken to a detention center in Torrance, New Mexico, neighboring Texas.

He was later found unconscious in a US immigration detention center in New Mexico on Aug. 17 and died in hospital on Wednesday.

ICE said it had notified the appropriate bodies of the death, including the Brazilian consulate in Houston, Texas, and that it was “conducting a comprehensive review of this incident.” Hospital staff notified Vial’s next of kin.

The agency also said that all immigrants in its detention facilities receive assistance and that it allocates $315 million a year in health services to people in its custody.

