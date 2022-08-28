Brazil’s GDP has lost ground in Latin America in recent years

The Brazilian economy holds 31.8% of the region’s total production; in the 2010s, it was 38%

The share of Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Latin America has fallen in recent years. Calculations by economist Alex Agostini, from Austin Rating, showed that Brazil holds 31.8% of the total produced by the region.

The data are from 2021. In the past decade, from 2010 to 2019, the percentage was higher, 38% on average. In 2011 alone, it represented 44.1% of the region’s GDP.

Behind Brazil are Mexico (25.6%), Argentina (9.7%), Chile (6.3%), Colombia (6.2%) and Peru (4.4%).

The health crisis brought down economic activity in the region. In nominal terms, GDP stood at US$5.1 trillion in 2021, the lowest since 2016. Brazil had US$1.61 trillion.

The region had a nominal GDP of US$ 4.4 trillion in 2020, the 1st year of the covid-19 pandemic. This was the lowest value since 2009.

PER CAPITA GDP

Brazil is 8th in the ranking of GDP per capita, which is the Gross Domestic Product divided by the number of inhabitants of a country. The Brazil indicator reached US$ 7,564 in 2021.

It is behind Uruguay (US$ 16,756), Chile (US$ 16,070) and Panama (US$ 14,664), which are the top 3 in the ranking. Brazil is also below Argentina (US$ 10,658) and Mexico (US$ 10,040).

IDEOLOGY

Most Latin American governments are considered left or center-left. There are still 8 right-wing or center-right dictatorships and 3 left-wing dictatorships.