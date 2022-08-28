Bruno Krupp becomes defendant for the death of a teenager in Rio; preventive detention is maintained | Rio de Janeiro

The judge Gustavo Gomes Kalil , from the 4th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio, accepted the Public Prosecutor’s complaint for murder with eventual intent, when taking the risk of killing, against the model and digital influencer Bruno Krupp this Friday (26). Krupp ran over and killed 16-year-old João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães on July 30.

“I receive the complaint and, regarding the request for relaxation of the prison, before the offer of the complaint, it is harmed. I also emphasize that, as informed by Seap, regarding the state of health, the accused is “better than at the beginning of hospitalization”. Thus, nothing indicates a risk to life that justifies the revocation of the prison. For all these reasons, I reject the libertarian claims and maintain the preventive detention”, said the magistrate in his decision.

Judge Gustavo Kalil refers to a habeas corpus that Krupp’s defense filed earlier this week, which said that the model’s health had deteriorated.

Precautionary measures other than imprisonment

The judge also mentions that the MPRJ suggested converting preventive detention into alternative precautionary measures. The information was confirmed by prosecutor Marcos Kac, from the 1st Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca, who filed the complaint.

“We understand that the case can take 2 to 3 years to be judged and that he could be released in the course of the process. Therefore, we prefer to suggest precautionary measures”, said the prosecutor.

Among the measures requested are:

prohibition of the accused to drive a motor vehicle for a period of 12 months;

monthly appearance in court, to inform and justify its activities;

prohibition to leave the district where you reside without proper judicial authorization;

home retreat at night, on days off, as well as Saturdays and Sundays.

However, the judge denied the relaxation.

“Although it is primary, it does not boast favorable subjective conditions, since the MP filed a complaint against him, for other alleged embezzlement, and there is still a record of an occurrence in July of that year for an alleged crime of rape. Thus, considering that the subjective conditions are a of the legal factors for the assessment of the relevant precautionary measure, considering, still, that there is alleged practice of other crimes, of different natures, I have that preventive detention is necessary to guarantee public order, safeguarding the social environment against possible criminal reiteration. For all these reasons, I reject the libertarian claims and maintain preventive detention”, said the magistrate.

1 of 2 Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction

Defense complained about the state of health and the delay of the MP

Earlier this week, the defense of model Bruno Krupp filed a request for the influencer to be released from prison, claiming that his health had worsened and that the Public Ministry’s complaint had not yet been filed.

THE State Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) released a statement informing that Krupp was doing well and was following admitted to a Penitentiary Emergency Care Unit.

“Bruno Krupp remains hospitalized, and on August 18, his health condition was: ‘Patient is awaiting authorization from the regulation for an MRI scan of the knee, to assess whether there was a ligament injury, which, if positive, will have to undergo surgery. to a cut-blunt lesion, an infected laceration is making use of antibiotics. In addition, his general condition is good,'” reported Seap.

Police indict doctor who transferred Bruno Krupp to ICU for procedural fraud

At the time, g1 contacted the promoter Marcos Kac, responsible for analyzing the Krupp case, to find out about the conduct of the case and any possible delays. The possibility was denied by Kac.

“I received the process on Friday (19). I have 5 days to go from the next business day, that is, today”, said the prosecutor.

Bruno Krupp was arrested on August 3, when he was admitted to a hospital in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio.

In the request for release of the model’s arrest, the lawyers stated that, on the night of the accident, João was crossing with a green light for cars and outside the crosswalk on Avenida Lúcio Costa. They also claim that the road is empty at the time and with a high incidence of robberies; “especially to motorcyclists, which makes drivers usually exceed the speed allowed on the road to ensure their own safety,” according to an excerpt from the document.

The defense denies the eventual fraud, that is, that Bruno accepted the risk of running over someone and still went ahead, even though he was at high speed and did not have a driver’s license. They point out that it is a case of conscious guilt, in which Bruno knows the risk, but does not believe that the crime can happen.

The speed limit on the road where the accident took place is 60 km/h. A witness claimed he was traveling over 150 km/h. Krupp was stopped at a traffic stop three days before the accident.