Caixa wants to extend financing term

Caixa Econômica Federal wants to expand to 35 years the term for payment of real estate financing made through the program Green and Yellow House. So far, the maximum time allowed is 30 years.

According to information provided by the Estadão/Broadcast, the change should take effect on September 1st. “The measure will help bring more people into this market,” said Caixa’s housing executive director, Rodrigo Wermelinger.

Wermelinger stated that the bank is only awaiting the sanction of Provisional Measure 1,107, which increases the deadline for real estate financing with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The text is already in the hands of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The institution has a payment option with a term of up to 35 years, but it only covers credit lines that use savings account resources.

More installments, lower value

Entrepreneurs in the construction sector welcomed the change with enthusiasm, as it should stimulate new contracts. See the example of a property worth R$ 200 thousand, considering a rate of 7% per year in the SAC System:

Financing in 30 years: initial installments of R$ 1,686;

Financing over 35 years: initial installments of R$ 1,607.

The new provisional measure was the way found to deal with the increase in construction costs, which led to the suspension of new projects within the housing program. Together with businessmen in the sector and the FGTS council, the government decided to expand subsidies, cut interest rates and broaden the income range of beneficiaries.

real estate credit

Caixa believes that the extension of the payment term should not generate major difficulties. “Our mortgage loan portfolio is paid by customers in ten years, on average. Whenever they make the thirteenth or extra money, they look to amortize,” he said.

In this type of credit, the default rate is below 2%. Currently, the bank is responsible for 99.9% of loans with FGTS resources, having reached the mark of R$ 34.8 billion released between January and July.