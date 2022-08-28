Camilla Camargo shows surprise for her children at Zilu’s mansion

Camilla Camargo and her mother Zilu prepared a special surprise for the actress’ children during their vacation in the USA

The actress Camilla Camargo found a way to make her two children’s vacation even more special. The famous has been enjoying the rest days with her mother Zilu Godói. Mother and daughter had not seen each other physically for years, due to the period of border closures and the series of health measures.

To give you an idea, not even the youngest granddaughter Zilu had met yet. Camilla is the middle child of the three fruits generated from the old marriage of the country singer Zezé di Camargo with Zilu. The former couple maintained the relationship for about 32 years and had three children: Vanessa, Camilla and Igor. Currently, the sertanejo is engaged to the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda.

Enjoying the vacation season at her mother’s mansion in Orlando, USA, Camilla Camargo showed all the details of the glamorous surprise she prepared for her children. The actress is married to businessman Leonardo Lessa and together they are the parents of a beautiful couple. The firstborn is called Joaquim and is 3 years old. The youngest of the family, little Julia, is 1 year and five months old.

The trip that, in itself, was marked by being the reunion of mother with daughter and grandchildren! It has gained even more history to always mark the memory of the family. This time, a special and original breakfast was amusing for the children. Camilla showed all the details of the exquisite table decorated with many delicacies to fill your mouth with water.

To further involve the children, the table was divided in two. One with decoration all in the Spider-Man theme, dedicated to Joaquim. Julia’s side was whimsically decorated with the theme of the most famous mouse in the world: Minnie. In addition to a treat for a full breakfast, the family also had super special guests!

None other than Spider-Man and Minnie appeared at the door of the mansion and were happily greeted by the children. Joaquim, by the way, had a chat with his favorite hero and was entertained by the character. Mother and daughter made a point of posing happily with the children at the beautiful table and special guests. “A breakfast dream.” Camilla Camargo.

Tell us what you think!