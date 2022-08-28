Can health insurance companies cancel the agreement? Know how to defend yourself

After all, can health insurance companies cancel the agreement at any time and leave you without health coverage? At first, we can say that yes, the operator can cancel your plan! But only in specific cases. Want to know more about? See below!

Nowadays, there are 02 different rules for health plan cancellation by the operator. Namely, one applies to individual and family plans; the other, in turn, to collective plans. And what rules are these?

Can health insurance companies cancel the agreement?

Namely, the rule for individuals and family members says that operators can only cancel the consumer’s plan in case of fraud or default. That is, the operator can cancel the plan of the consumer who is not paying the monthly plan fee; but only if this default is greater than 60 days. In this case, the operator has to notify the consumer until the 50th day of delay to give him a chance to pay off the debt before the cancellation is made.

So, if he doesn’t make the payment, the operator can cancel the plan. In any case, it is important that the consumer is notified by the operator. On the other hand, cancellation by fraud can be done when the operator discovers that the beneficiary was doing something illegal; such as, for example, asking for reimbursement of amounts that were not paid in consultation, or omitting any illness in the health declaration when joining the plan. Finally, under any other circumstances, the plan cannot be cancelled.

And the rules for Collective Plans?

According to the Law, operators can cancel collective plan contracts without a specific reason. But only if this cancellation is provided for in the contract.

In general, the consumer is notified 60 days in advance, but this is not a rule. The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) states that this minimum notice period has to be in the contract.

Therefore, the consumer should be aware when hiring a health plan. This is because collective plans usually make clear the possibility of cancellation by the operator.

But can the operator cancel the plan of a single beneficiary of a collective agreement? According to the ANS, yes, the operator can exclude only one beneficiary from the plan. However, this is only possible in case of fraud or if you are no longer working at the company or institution that hired the health plan.

What to do if my plan is cancelled?

Appeal to justice! This is because usually the Court obliges operators to maintain the contracts of people who are undergoing medical treatment, even if the cancellation is provided for in the contract.

