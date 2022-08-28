Can I withdraw the benefit amount now?

Food Stamps and Food Stamps, despite not being benefits that employers are obliged to give their employees, are included as advantages in many functions. Thus, there are millions of workers who receive them every month in their positions, together with their remuneration.

Because of this, it is important to know the new rules for the use and withdrawal of both benefits. That’s because, recently, a bill passed was able to change the rules. In this way, beneficiaries must know what is allowed and what is prohibited, in order to make good use of both vouchers.

Food Stamps and Meal Tickets

However, in the first place it is important to deal with the differences that exist between one benefit and another. That’s because many people, even those who receive, may not know very well what defines one and what defines the other.

So the first thing to say about this is that they have different uses. In this sense, food stamps, for example, can be used to purchase food products in markets. On the other hand, food stamps are normally used to buy ready-made meals, whether in restaurants, bakeries, or other places.

These forms of use affect the scope of use of both. This means, in other words, that the food stamp has the ability to benefit the worker’s family as a whole, as it can be used for purchases for the house. Meal vouchers, on the other hand, usually benefit only the worker who uses it to eat during the designated breaks during their workday.

changes are approved

Provisional Measure 1,108/2022 was responsible for proposing changes in relation to both food stamps and meal vouchers. Thus, one of the most controversial changes in the measure was that it provides for the possibility for the worker to withdraw the food or meal vouchers if the value exceeds 60 days and the worker has not made use of the benefits.

Another change concerns the flags present on the voucher card. Now, if an establishment accepts one, it must accept all of them. In addition, the worker will also be allowed to request a change of flag, if he wants and when he wants, free of charge.

Also, the Food Voucher and the Meal Voucher should only be used for the purchase of other products that are for food. This is because, before, workers could use it to purchase products from other areas, such as hygiene or cleaning, for example, but with the Measure this is prohibited.

