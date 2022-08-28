can you find Pluto making a face in 15 seconds?

One of the most recognizable puppies in cartoons, Pluto, Mickey Mouse’s canine friend, appears 130 times in the image below. O challenge is to find, in 15 seconds, in which of the figures the beloved puppy appears making a face (and not smiling, as in the others). Look for the portrait of Pluto grimacing and challenge yourself to take 15 seconds to complete this quest.

15 Second Challenge: Find the Different Pluto

In almost all the figures, Mickey’s pet has a smiling aspect: tongue out, looking to the sides and with his ears down. This is how a dog usually shows that he is comfortable, having fun and very happy! However, in one of them, Pluto is not happy. Start the timer and try to find the only picture that differs from the others by 15 seconds:

Tips for succeeding in the challenge

Having perseverance is the first tip. As with all skills, it is necessary to train patiently and create the techniques that best suit different types of mental challenges. With time and repetition of tests, your brain will automatically use the proper technique to solve the puzzle.

Be careful next, as this area has hints. If you don’t want to read this now, skip it and wait to check it out after finding the result:

Note that the dogs are aligned, vertically and horizontally. We therefore have 10 horizontal rows and 13 vertical columns.

Therefore, it is easier to find the different dog if you analyze it horizontally.

Generally, challenges that ask to find an item in a short time insert the result at the bottom of the engraving. This is due to the fact that people start to observe from above.

Be subversive: as your brain automatically sets you to search at the top, search at the bottom of the picture.

Finally the result!

You have a challenge and 15 seconds to solve it. It was possible? If it took more than ¼ of a minute to find it, don’t worry. This is more common than it sounds, and it just means you can train harder! Once you see Pluto, it’s going to be really hard not to see him all the time (although it was really hard the first time!). Check it out below: