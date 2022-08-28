Car once owned by Princess Diana sells for £737,000 in UK | World

LONDON – A car that belonged to Princess Diana of Wales was auctioned on Saturday for £737,000 in the UK, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death, which took place in the UK. August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris, when she was 36 years old.

The auction of the Ford Escort RS Turbo, built in 1985, took place at Silverstone Auctions, located in central England.

With only 40,000 kilometers traveled, the car was acquired by a buyer from Manchester, whose identity was not revealed, after a fierce dispute with participants from Dubai, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The vehicle had a starting price of £100,000 and the final bid was £650,000 – that goes up to £737,000 with expenses and taxes.

Ford Escort that belonged to Princess Diana from 1985 to 1988

The princess drove the auction car from 1985 to 1988. She preferred the vehicle to the royal family’s majestic Rolls-Royce and Daimler, according to the auction house’s description.

Prince William, number two in the order of succession to the throne after his father Charles, also traveled in the car with his mother.

According to the auction house, the vehicle was manufactured by Ford according to Diana’s specific wishes and analysts believe this black-painted version of the car is the only one of this model.